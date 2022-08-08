The class of 2022 takes to the skies!

IN early May this year swifts arrived back to the Borough after their 25,000 mile round trip migration to Mozambique in East Africa.

The breeding age adults returned to exactly the same nest site that they used the previous year.

That is if they were lucky enough to still have a nest site!

Many nest sites in buildings are lost each year to re-development or refurbishment, the swifts need for such places, not considered.

These dark spaces, with a small entrance hole through which they can squeeze, are becoming increasingly hard to find.

However, in some cases, the swifts are known about and special nest sites are provided using built in ‘swift bricks’ or nest boxes.

Thus, in the library building in Antrim town, swifts make their homes, in especially provided swift bricks.

Caught on camera

In a nest box at Mark Smyth’s house in Antrim a pair of swifts arrived back on May 7 and via special cameras Mark has been able to watch the intimate details of their lives unfold.

Ten days after arriving back, three eggs were laid at two day intervals and after a further 19-day incubation they hatched.

He watched the tiny young chicks grow, fed on a protein rich diet of thousands of insects caught by the parent birds and brought to the nest in a sticky jet-black bolus in their throats.

As the days and weeks passed he watched the chicks grow from fat naked and somewhat ugly primordial looking creatures into sleek dark feathered aerial marvels.

Then from about 30-days-old and onwards an amazing and magical transformation starts to unfold.

Something incredible was about to occur!

Sitting in their dark, hot and stuffy nests the chicks became more and more restless, peering out into the big outside world.

Mark invited me up to see them and from outside his house I watched through binoculars seeing their beautiful white faces follow every movement of any passing birds or insects.

Instinct drove them relentlessly forward towards the entrance of the box until on July 17th - an hour before darkness - the first chick jumped from the nest.

Moment of truth

I watched those first frantic wing beats and willed it on as it felt the air beneath its wings for the first time in its life.

Almost instantly the bird steadied and shot steeply upwards in a steep climb.

To go down now would result in almost certain death.

I watched in awe as this miracle of nature circled higher and higher above Mark’s house, gradually drifting eastwards.

Already it had a built-in programme in the form of an internalised sun and star map and a magnetic compass which tells it where to go and how to get there.

It immediately heads of on migration finding its own food and never to seen or be fed by its parents again. Amazing!

All over the country the same miracle is occurring.

In one crazy first flight the young swifts have transformed from living in a cramped and dark stuffy space to the endless horizons of open skies flying 24/7 and sleeping on the wing.

These, our most aerial of birds, are about to embark on a 25,000 mile round trip lasting 265 days constantly on the wing including sleeping before returning to Antrim for the first time.

It could be up to three or four years before they find a suitable nest site and first breed meaning they could have flown for over 100,000 miles before they first land. Incredible!

The class of 2022 is airborne.

* Peter Cush is a member of the Northern Ireland Swift Group.