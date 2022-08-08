Tyler aims to become Master of the Game!

WHEN it comes to the tricky task of selecting a university course, it is sage advice to ask two questions - what do you wish to do after graduation and, just as importantly, what do you enjoy?

Tyler Leecocke-Law clearly did just that, and he looks set to pursue a career in the gaming industry!

The local man has managed to harness his hobby into an opportunity to play a role in the multi-million pound world of gaming.

The former Round Tower Primary School student had to up sticks to make the grade, but he has not looked back since.

”I decided not to follow my class mates to Parkhall or Antrim Grammar so I ended up in Ballee High for a couple years until it shut down,” he said.

“After that I spent the last of my younger teen years at Parkhall where I gained an interest in computers and gaming.

“Once my GCSEs were done instead of doing A levels I entered into NRC to work towards a BTec in Game Design.

“With my basic BTec earned I left Northern Ireland for the mainland, entering into Teeside University on a honours level Game Design course.

“I graduated from that course last Wednesday with a 2:1 degree.”

And he’s determined not to rest on his laurels. He is hoping to take his gaming studies to the next level by tackling a Masters Degree.

Game on, Tyler!