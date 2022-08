THE PSNI has advised that there will be morning and evening feeder parades across Antrim and Newtownabbey areas tomorrow, Saturday, 13th August.

Parades will occur between 8.30am and 11am in the morning, then again at 6pm and 8pm in the evening.

Parades are notified in Ballyclare, Glengormley, Antrim, Randalstown and Crumlin.

Minimal disruption is expected but police have advised motorits to seek an alternative route for their journey, should there be any delays caused.