Two hospitalised after RTC

TWO people have been taken to hospital following a two- vehicle crash between Antrim and Templepatrick, police have said.

Emergency services including the PSNI, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Air Ambulance were all tasked to a road traffic collision on Thursday afternoon.

The PSNI said they attended the incident on the Loughanmore Road, Antrim at 2.25pm.

“Officers were in attendance, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service,” a spokesperson said.

“Two people were transported to hospital for treatment.”

The road has now re-opened following diversions in the area.

Anyone who was on the Loughanmore Road at thie time, and who witnessed anything or has dash-cam footage, has been asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 1139 of August 11.