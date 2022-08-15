Mandy's dying wish was to raise cash for mum's carers

THE husband of Amanda Donoghue has revealed that it was her dying wish to raise money for the ‘lovely people’ who had been providing care for her mother.

Amanda, or Mandy to her many friends, passed peacefully at the Macmillan Unit at Antrim Hospital on July 23.

The Antrim woman was the beloved wife of Peter and much loved mother of Lee, Joel, Michael and devoted grandmother to Kieran.

She would always be, they said, ‘lovingly remembered and sadly missed’ by the entire family circle.

They requested donations in lieu of flowers be made payable by cheque to De La Cour House Residents Comfort Fund c/o Bairds of Antrim, 71 Church Street.

Darling wife

This week Peter set up a gofundme page with the goal of raising £1,000 for a cause which had been so close to his ‘darling wife Amanda’s’ heart.

“Her wish was to have donations to De La Cour House Comfort Fund, where her mother Stella lives,” he explained.

“The Fund helps pay for such things as hairdressers, activities and celebrations for all residents. Such lovely people.”

Contributions can still be made at Bairds.

Alternatively, follow this link to visit the gofundme page:

https://gf.me/v/c/

wvbj/6x8bq-1000