Care home residents enjoy a day out in the Castle Gardens

THE Mayor Alderman Stephen Ross and Councillor Paul Dunlop spent the day with some of the Borough’s senior citizens at Antrim Castle Gardens this week.

Residents from care homes across the Borough enjoyed refreshments accompanied by music from the talented Lowry’s String Quartet in the Oriel Gallery.

It was an opportunity to reconnect with others and have a chat with the Mayor and Councillor Dunlop in the pleasant surroundings.

A highlight of the visit was a short walk over to the magical Queen’s Jubilee Clockwork Garden.

The garden, designed by Diarmuid Gavin, comes to life every 15 minutes as the trees dance and the plant pots move.

The Mayor said he thoroughly enjoyed making some new friends during the visit.

“It is important that we recognise the more vulnerable in our society and include everyone in our goal to help our residents and businesses recover after the pandemic,” he said.

“To see so many happy faces enjoying the gardens today in the sunshine was wonderful and I am delighted the Council were able to give them this memorable day out.

“It was great to be part of such a special day out for our more senior residents. The chatter and laughter in the tea room was lovely to hear and it was great to see how much everyone enjoyed the Clockwork Garden.”

Jean McBride, a resident in Antrim Care Home said the visit was ‘a lovely treat’.

“It is hard to describe how beautiful the gardens are,” she said.

“The flowers and all the different colours are just amazing. It is just lovely to get out and about again.”