IN THE CAN!

Tuesday 16 August 2022 10:39

ANTRIM and Newtownabbey Council’s planning committee has approved one of the biggest investments in advanced manufacturing in Northern Ireland – a new £150m drinks canning plant at Global Point Business Park.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) intends to build the innovative 42,585 square metre facility at Invest NI’s site in the borough, creating around 200 jobs.

The plant will serve its growing customer base in Ireland, the UK and Europe, while continuing to supply key customers Diageo and Coca Cola.

See more in the paper this week.

