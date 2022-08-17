Crumlin residents lives 'being made a misery' by anti-social behaviour

ACTION has been promised after a spate of trouble at a social housing complex in Crumlin.

It’s understood that cars and properties have been targeted by arsonists and drug dealing and taking has been occurring at Ballydonaghy Meadows, leaving long-term residents at their wits end.

Now Clanmil, the association which controls the development, has said that the situation will be dealt with.

SDLP councillor Thomas Burns said: “I am aware of the ongoing issues surrounding anti-social behaviour at Ballydonaghy Meadows and I have approached Clanmil Housing Association and the Housing Executive on behalf of residents to discuss their concerns.

“Local residents have been raising issues around anti-social behaviour in this area for some time and I’m disappointed there has been little success in resolving them so far.

“Where there are issues around criminality we need the police to intervene to send a clear message that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.

“I know that some residents’ lives are being made a misery and this cannot be allowed to continue. I will continue to work with residents and assist in any way I can to address the problems raised.

“Everyone has the right to live in peace and we cannot allow a minority to disrupt the lives of this community.”

Sinn Fein Councillor Annemarie Logue has also been working hard on the issue, taking part in talks with affected parties.

She has urged local people to come together and form a residents’ group - and for Clanmil to have a permanent presence in Crumlin.

“Clanmil need to have an office base and clinics to deal with ongoing issues.” said Councillor Logue.

She also said that housing associations should ‘avoid at all costs’ placing high risk tenants ‘in vulnerable areas that have experienced longstanding issues’.

A spokesperson for Clanmil Housing said: “We are continuing to work with tenants, local elected representatives and the PSNI to ensure that Ballydonaghy Meadows is a good place to live.

“We have robust procedures in place for dealing with issues and we have been taking, and will continue to take, action where there is evidence of breach of tenancy.

“Our staff are in ongoing contact with, and are providing support to, the victim of the recent attack, and we would encourage anyone affected within the community who needs support to contact us.

“We would also ask anyone who is aware of criminal activity or incidents of antisocial behaviour to report them to us and to the PSNI so that appropriate action is taken.

“We will be increasing our presence in Crumlin over the coming weeks to provide further opportunities for tenant and community engagement.

“All of our social homes are allocated to people on the housing waiting list in line with the NIHE housing selection scheme which is used by all social housing providers in Northern Ireland.”