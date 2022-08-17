Enkalon housing plans may require an archeological dig

AN archaological dig may have to take place before the construction of over 70 homes on the site of the old Enkalon factory in Antrim.

Lotus Homes has applied to build 74 residences on land formerly occupied by the plant.

However the developers have been warned that the plot close to Kerr’s Tyres, may contain archeological items which could impact any decision to proceed.

Parts of the old Enkalon site have already been built on and the current application applies to a vacant corner of the site, just beside the Randalstown Road.

The new planning permission being sought is for a “residential development of 74 dwellings (comprising 31 detached, 36 semi-detached dwellings, 5 Chalet Bungalows and 2 apartments), including solar panels, garages, open space and landscaping, access, internal road network and all associated site and access works”.

Lotus Homes has already developed land in the vicinity of The Junction retail park, which is also owned by the Lotus group.

No timetable has yet been given for a decision.

Dutch-owned British Enkalon was a huge employer and attracted thousands of people to live and work in Antrim, but it closed in 1985.

A fund was set up by Enkalon when it departed Antrim, which still benefits local community groups.

In recent weeks, the Antrim Guardian has reminded readers how the factory was built on the site of what was once the Oriel Lodge estate, a sprawling parcel of farming land, including a grand house.

It was sold by the Hurrell family to Enkalon in the 1960s.

In days gone by, the estate was also home to the Antrim Races.

Now the Department for Communities’ Historic Environment Division has written a response to the developer, saying: “There are a large number of industrial heritage sites in the immediate vicinity.

“A number of previously unrecorded archaeological monuments were uncovered during the construction of Junction One Retail Park.

“A substantial, extensive new archaeological site was uncovered to the rear of Kerr’s Tyres on the site of the former Enkalon Playing Fields...

“There is a high potential for this application site to contain extensive below-ground archaeological remains.

“Given the scale and nature of the archaeological remains found on the former Enkalon Playing Fields site, HED (Historic Monuments) advises that archaeological mitigation should occur at an early stage in order to inform the proposed site layout.”

Shortly after the turn of the millennium, there had been an number of finds in the general vicinity of the factory and its surrounds.

These included two Bronze Age roundhouses as well as gunflints and prehistoric flint tools.