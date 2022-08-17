Hair today, gone tomorrow as generous Antrim boy donates cash and hair to charity

A KIND-hearted little boy from Antrim has raised almost £1,000 and donated the results of his first ever haircut to a charity which makes wigs for young people experiencing hair loss.

Three-year-old Jackson Grindy faced scissors for the first time on July 29.

Proud Mum Danielle also started a fundraising page in support of the Little Princess Trust, which has reached £940.

She said: “It’s time for our Jackson's first haircut!

“In order to mark the occasion on July 29, Jackson will be donating his hair to the Little Princess Trust.

“They make wigs for children with cancer and other conditions to help them regain their confidence and make them feel beautiful again

“I have set up a Just Giving page that I will share for anybody that would like to donate.

“I know times are tough but even just a little goes a long way and all is appreciated.”

It’s advised not to cut a child’s hair until they are one year old.

But Danielle said that as Jackson’s hair grew, he developed ringlets and ‘looked like a little cherub’ and she couldn’t bear to cut it.

It has since grown to almost his waist.

“Now I just can’t do anything with it,” said Danielle, from Town Parks.

“He is becoming very boyish and doesn’t like to be mistaken for a girl so it is time for the chop!”

The haircut took place at a specialist salon for children in Lisburn - and Jackson was enjoying the limelight ahead of the big day.

“He knows he is ‘doing a good thing for children who are not well’, but he thinks he is going to get toys and sweets in exchange,” Danielle laughed ahead of the big chop.

The Little Princess Trust was established in 2006 by the parents of Hannah Tarplee, their friends and Hereford Cathedral Junior School in England. In 2004 Hannah was diagnosed with a Wilms tumour. Hannah loved her hair and losing it was very traum atic for her. Her parents, Wendy and Simon, searched high and low to find a wig suitable for Hannah, during her treatment. When they found one, it had a hugely positive effect on Hannah.

Tragically, Hannah passed away in 2005 and with so many kind offers of financial and practical help, Wendy and Simon felt the most fitting tribute would be to launch a charity dedicated to providing real hair wigs for children and young people.

Since then, they have provided thousands of real hair wigs to sick children and young people, aged up to 24 years across the UK and Ireland.

The Trust relies solely on the efforts of enthusiastic community fundraisers and receives no formal funding.

Last week Danielle announced: “That’s it done

“So proud of our Jackson. he has raised a massive amount for the Little Princess Trust.

“Thank you so, so much to everybody that has donated and well done to this handsome young dude.”