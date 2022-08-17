Special school students enjoy £5k of summer scheme funding

PUPILS from Special Educational Needs (SEN) Schools across the Borough - Riverside School, Jordanstown School, Rostulla School and Hillcroft School - have all been having a great time at their Summer Schemes, after being awarded funding of up to £5,000 from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Thanks to this funding, the schools have been able to bring in a range of resources and activities for the children.

They have enjoyed pizza making, Mini Me Yoga, Jungle pets and Rich Music just to name a few!

They were also able to purchase some new equipment which they will be able to use again in future academic years.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Alderman Stephen Ross dropped by to see how the money was being spent.

“I was delighted to attend Riverside Schools Summer Scheme and see the excellent additional activities available for the children thanks to this funding,” he said.

“As a keen gardener myself, I was particularly impressed by their vegetable patch and it was great to see the kids so proud of their produce so far.”

Caitlín McCann, from Riverside School said they were ‘extremely grateful’ for the support from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for their Summer Scheme this year.

“We were able to provide our pupils so many fun and exciting opportunities during the scheme and the smiles and laughter of our pupils are just a small example of the joy they experienced.

“We are looking forward to continuing our links with the council as they have been so beneficial for our pupils.”

Linzi Blair, from Hill Croft School, agreed.

“Receiving funding from the council for our summer scheme at Hill Croft School has made a real difference to our young people and their families.

“This year the funding has enabled us to purchase additional outdoor equipment to encourage our teenagers to enjoy spending time outside and develop their cycling skills.

“This linked with our theme of ‘Take 5 steps to well-being’ by providing a fun way to keep active.

“We were also able to provide a greater range of activities and a few treats for our young people during the scheme.

“The summer scheme is the highlight of the summer for our young people and much needed respite for many of our families as the scheme enables them to take their other children places and spend time with them which they would otherwise be unable to do.

“We are so grateful to Antrim and Newtownabbey Council for the support they show our young people through this funding and thank them for it”.