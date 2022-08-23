Antrim District's Twelfth of July thanks

ANTRIM District LOL 13 was the host District for this year’s Twelfth of July Parade, welcoming Brethren and Bands from the other Districts in the East Antrim Combine - Larne, Carrickfergus, Randalstown, Cloughfern, Carnmoney, Sixmilewater, Staffordstown and Killead.

Planning for the event began in February, involving Officers from Antrim District Lodge and East Antrim Combine, officials from Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council, PSNI, NIFRS and St. John Ambulance.

Antrim District L.O.L. 13 wish to acknowledge the help and support given by officials from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council in planning for the event, particularly those from the Community Grants team who assisted in their successful application for the Community Festivals Grant.

This grant was essential in the delivery of a very successful celebration, ensuring that it was family friendly and took place with the safety of everyone in mind.

The main procession began at 11am from Fountain Hill and made its way through the town to the Demonstration Field on the Randalstown Road.

As hosts this year, Antrim District led the parade, with pride of place going to the new District Bannerette which was unveiled earlier that day by the Worshipful District Master, Bro. Stephen Logan.

The parade route was packed with thousands of visitors and had been decorated with bunting and flags the previous week.

Proceedings in the Demonstration Field began with the traditional religious service, during which the guest speaker, Rev. Peter Blake gave an entertaining and challenging address.

Brethren, bandsmen and their families were able to relax and get something to eat from the various stalls in the Field and children took advantage of the various inflatables provided by Antrim District.

The return parade began at 4pm, led by Randalstown District Lodge, which will host next year's celebrations.

Bands and Lodges made their way from the Demonstration Field back through the town before dispersing at Fountain Hill bringing to an end a very successful Twelfth - the first proper celebrations for three years following the Covid pandemic.

Antrim District Lodge wish to thank all the Lodges, Bands and their supporters and families who made the day so successful.

They also wish to acknowledge St. John Ambulance personnel for providing medical cover; PSNI for traffic control; Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue and council staff for street cleaning and waste disposal.

Finally, they wish to thank those volunteers from Lodges and Bands for their assistance in erecting and dismantling the Arch and decorating the town with flags and bunting.