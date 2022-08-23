Ciaran's stunning shot is out of this world!

A TALENTED Antrim man’s stunning image of the night sky is being exhibited in Dublin as part of the Reach for the Stars astrophotography competition.

Ciaran O’Donnell’s out of this world shot is being showcased in an outdoor exhibition run by the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies.

Ciaran’s photo, called ‘Flight of the Butterfly’ was painstakingly taken at Jordanstown.

It is on display along with 19 other top-rated images.

The exhibition will hang at the railings of DIAS’s premises at 10 Burlington Road, Dublin and is free to attend.

The photo was entered into the ‘Out of this World’ category and depicts the Butterfly Nebula, also known as IC 1318.

It was captured over seven nights during August and September 2021.

And this was no chance snap.

Ciaran has revealed that he used a Skywatcher 80ED telescope and a mono camera, all riding on a pro mount.

The incredibly detailed image took 12 hours to expose.

Nebulae are giant clouds of dust and gas in space.

The Butterfly Nebula is an emission nebula in the Cygnus constellation, located 3,392 light-years away from Earth.