Council seeks restrospective permission for Jubilee project

ANTRIM and Newtownabbey Borough Council has applied for restrospective planning permission for the much lauded show garden in the historic Antrim Castle grounds, created by garden designer Diarmuid Gavin and specially commissioned as part of Council’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The move comes months after the council told the Antrim Guardian that planning permission was not needed.

It can now be revealed that the council has been found to be in breach of planning control following an investigation by Council’s own in-house enforcement team.

The investigation into the breach of planning control was prompted by an official complaint submitted to the planning department.

A planning application has appeared on this week’s schedule of public notices and details can now be accessed online through the NI Planning Portal.

Details on the planning application which was received on August 8 2022 refers to the ‘erection of 6m high garden folly structure, new entrance gates, hard and soft landscaping to create a clockwork garden’.

The consultation expiry date is listed as the September 8 2022.

Documents available on the planning portal includes a letter that was dispatched to a statutory consultee, DfC Historic Environment Division, on August 18 2022.

A design statement submitted with the application states that ‘the purpose of the development is to give a permanent home to the former Chelsea Flower Show folly garden’.

