Local districts head to Ballyclare for 'Last Saturday'

THE Royal Black Institution will mark the finale of the parading season, the Last Saturday, with six major demonstrations on August 27.

Around 17,000 members will take part in parades at six locations in Northern Ireland: Bangor, Dromore, Killylea, Portrush, Sion Mills and the borough’s local event will be in Ballyclare.

Ballyclare Royal Black District Chapter No 6 hosted the Last Saturday in 2014.

It was their turn to host again in 2020 but the impact of the pandemic meant the postponement of those plans until this year.

Other districts visiting the Co Antrim location will be Lisburn, Ballymena, Antrim, Larne and Ballymoney.

A total of 81 preceptories will take part, accompanied by 75 bands, which could involve a total of around 6,000 in the procession.

Sixmilewater Park is the venue for both the parade assembly area and the main demonstration field.

The parade is scheduled to start at 12.15pm and to return at 4.15pm.

Three charities will benefit from the sales of the annual booklet: Every Life Matters, CLIC Sargent and Air Ambulance NI.

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson, who will attend the Bangor demonstration, said approximately 350 preceptories and around 300 bands will be involved in the traditional events.

He said: “The Last Saturday celebrations are a glorious expression of culture, marking a flagship day in the annual parading season.

“We are expecting tens of thousands of supporters to turn out at the six major venues now that there are no restrictions in place due to Covid regulations, as was the case for the past two years.”

He added: “The institution is founded on Christian principles, and services

of worship will be held at each venue to underline the ethos and moral values of the Imperial Grand Black Chapter.”