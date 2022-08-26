'A Safe Space' for families to access food

WITH the introduction of their community Food Bank nearly three-years-ago, no one knows better the impact the food crisis has had on their local community than the tireless team at a hard-working local charity..

A Safe Space to Be Me at Crumlin Hub, who received the Queen’s Award for Voluntary service in 2021, is made up of approximately 95% volunteers with the organisation relying mostly on the hours provided by volunteers.

With the surge in foodbank use over the past 18 months, they were looking for new and innovative ways to help people during the current crisis.

“Our food bank does a fantastic and very necessary job helping to support people who are experiencing food poverty but not everyone needs to access a foodbank which provides “tailored nutritional services” - unlike the food larder which is designed very differently,” explained a spokesperson.

You may wonder what the difference between a food bank and a food larder is because yes, there is a big difference.

“Our community larder is a ‘pop-up’ hub within our premises on the Crumlin Hub site.

“It is a place to access food that is surplus, make friends, access additional services, such as benefit advice, the free uniform exchange and save money on your bills.

“Some larders have been set up like your average store which hopefully in the very near future we may have one of these at another site.

“All Community Larders are unique in their own way, reducing food waste, creating opportunities, engaging with communities.

“This scheme would not be possible without the support of the many small local retailers such as the Fresh Food Hall Co and some of the larger stores such as Tesco, M&S and Lidl who all supply us with their surplus food, many on a daily basis.

“The community larders are designed to support people to live more independently. Remember, a hand up not a handout - it is a long-term sustainable approach to food insecurity.

“We care about the person and community as a whole.

“In our community larder, the food is free, you choose your food, and access other support.

“People are welcome to leave a donation but are under no obligation.

“This holistic approach is proven. People look forward to visiting our local Community Larders, regardless of their circumstance.

“And everyone is welcome!”