Lough Neagh Rescue volunteers clean up Six Mile Water ahead of boardwalk re-opening

THE boardwalk along the Six Mile Water is expected to re-open imminently after a clean up by volunteers from Lough Neagh Rescue.

Bicycles, shopping trollies and even a television were retrieved from the water during the operation.

In January, the Antrim Guardian reported how the council had appointed local company Martin Contracting from Ballyclare to carry out the first phase of the major refurbishment works.

The project has attracted £130,500 of funding from the Department for Communities and Department for Infrastructure for this first phase of the project.

The second phase of the works are an extension of the Boardwalk which is being advanced as part of the Antrim Levelling Up Fund Scheme.

The project to upgrade the Antrim Boardwalk along the Six Mile Water Antrim was said to include ‘a series of innovations’.

The council planned to remove and replace the existing timber decking boards with new anti-slip timber decking boards.

The existing street lighting along the timber boardwalk will go too, replaced by new lights.

They also intend to proceed with the removal and replacement of existing balustrade along the timber boardwalk and paved path.

The plan was said to encourage businesses to link onto the boardwalk, with new cafes and bars driving footfall.

After a series of delays, the council told the Guardian three four months ago: “Works on the boardwalk commenced on site on February 21 2022.

“During the removal of the existing deck it was established that some additional timbers required replacement.

“Supply chain challenges in relation to timber have delayed the works and we hope to be on site again week commencing April 4 2022.”

But work has continued to drag on, with only small numbers of workers ever being seen on site, with at least one local business owner complaining about the effect that the closure was having on their trading.

A fortnight ago, a spokesperson for the council told the Antrim Guardian: The spokesman said: “The Antrim Boardwalk was handed back to the Council on 22nd July.

“There is a short snagging list of items to be completed by the contractor over the next few weeks.

“During this period, the Council is taking the opportunity, before the boardwalk is reopened to the public, to undertake some aesthetical works including weeding, painting, power hosing and installing new bins and signage.”

And on August 17, Lough Neagh Rescue said: “During last nights training session our Swiftwater Rescue Technicians dedicated their training time to help clear the river of debris and objects under the new walk way at the boardwalk Antrim.

“The walk way is due to be re opened on Friday and we were delighted to assist Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough council on completing this stage of the project.”

However the boardwalk remained boarded up and fenced off on Monday afternoon.