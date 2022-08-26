Walkers turn out to raise funds in memory of Family Caring Centre 'legend' Alison

FAMILY, friends and former colleagues turned out in force for the Antrim Family Caring Centre sponsored 5k walk in memory of former manager, the late Alison O’Neill at the weekend.

While she was originally a Belfast woman, Alison truly adopted Antrim as her home and did a lot to make the town a better place.

A devoted wife to Robin, Mum to Janine, Katy, Tess and Holly and Grandmother to Con, Ren and Cole, she passed away on February 20 2019.

The Family Caring Centre walk is an annual event but since her passing, the event has been dedicated to Alison, to honour her memory and legacy.

Care for others was one of Alison’s defining characteristics.

Many felt she cared more for others than for herself.

She had a generosity of spirit and a gift of friendship, always willing to go the extra mile for friends without expecting recompense.

Always a family woman at heart, she was the third of four children.

After school, she worked in Belfast for a few years before emigrating to England.

She returned to Northern Ireland in the late 1970s and settled in Antrim.

Fresh into the town, she first threw herself into youth work at St Comgall’s Youth Club.

As a youth worker, she helped a whole generation of young people in the town.

Then she moved to the Family Caring Centre.

There, she was half of a formidable partnership with her friend, the late Betty Given.

In Rathenraw she was instrumental in building up great facilities for the community.

She also helped people in their lives, supporting them to access training and develop their abilities to truly fulfil their potential.