Award for Castle Mall restaurant - and big expansion plans afoot for centre

THE Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross has offered his personal congratulations to Banh Boy restaurant at Castle Mall, who won Best Newcomer for County Antrim at the Irish Restaurant Awards 2022.

Staff picked up the gong on Tuesday 23 August at the ceremony in the Slieve Russell Hotel in County Cavan.

Banh Boy - a Vietnamese Coffee House serving coffee and Vietnamese-inspired dishes - opened in Castle Mall in November 2021 and continues to grow from strength to strength attracting visitors from across the Borough and beyond.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council supported the development of the business in March 2022 through the ‘Taste the Borough’ scheme which was funded by Tourism Northern Ireland.

“I am pleased that the Council were able to support Banh Boy who only set up their business nine months ago and are already reaping the benefits for their hard work and determination,” said the Mayor.

“I am delighted with their success which is further proof that our Borough is a great place for investors to set up their business. I wish them every success for the future.”

Gerard McQuillan from Banh Boy added “We are thrilled to have been crowned best newcomer in the Irish Restaurant Awards and would like to thank everyone who voted for us.

“We didn’t know what to expect when we set up business in Antrim, but the welcome we have received has been amazing.

“The people are so friendly and there is a massive appetite for new and exciting things here.

“I couldn’t recommend this amazing town enough.”

Banh Boy has attracted a crowd of regular customers of all ages keen to try the interesting flavours on offer or even to pop in for coffee and a bun.

The business is soon to team up with Debbie Debs Delights, a bakery which regularly takes part in the Castle Mall Friday market, to supply goodies in future.

Staff have reminded local people that Banh Boy runs ‘bring your own’ curry nights each Thursday and Friday, offering two courses and featuring music from a live DJ.

There are also regular tasting menus, with the next one set to take place on September 10.

Pamela Minford from Castle Mall has also given the Antrim Guardian a sneak peak of some of the exciting developments for the centre in the coming months.

As well as the refurbishment of the front facade of the complex and the new addition of the Lynas frozen foods company, Northern Regional College is set to occupy a unit and the Furbies pet shop - which only opened in recent months - is set to move to a much larger premises with frontage out onto the car park.

This follows ‘overwhelmingly positive’ feedback, according to Ms Minford.