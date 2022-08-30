Creavery Primary School branches out with pollinator garden

CREAVERY Primary School has been a hive of activity throughout the summer holidays with pupils, parents and even grandparents giving up hours of their time, often working until dark, to install the key elements of the school’s new pollinator garden before the start of the 2022-23 school year.

Generous funding from the ‘Live Here Love Here’ School Pollinator Garden Grant Scheme has allowed the creation of a new gravel path and it is hoped that this will be a real game changer in how the school grounds are used.

The path starts at the playground where it leads through a pre-established willow tunnel and emerges into a wildlife-friendly sensory area where staff and pupils will be able to sit in the sun and enjoy all the smells, touch, sounds and sights of the plants and pollinating insects who visit.

The path then winds alongside the sports field, where it will be flanked in flowering shrubs; continuing past the poly-tunnel, through the school orchard and wildflower meadow before looping back round via the woodland classroom.

By linking all these areas together and making them accessible for everyone, the pupils and staff will have a fantastic opportunity for increased outdoor learning, activities and play.

Work will be ongoing throughout the autumn and winter to complete the rest of the pollinator project.

Trees, shrubs, hedging, herbaceous plants, bulbs and native wildflowers will all be planted by the pupils over the coming months around the school grounds, thanks to the ‘Live Here Love Here’ School Pollinator Garden Grant Scheme.

The planting will enhance the school environment and local ecosystem around Creavery as well as benefiting all who use it for years to come.

