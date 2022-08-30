It's just what the doctor ordered! Crumlin GP celebrates fifty years

A CRUMLIN doctor has been honoured by staff after celebrating fifty years in medicine.

Dr Robin Hyndman of Crumlin Medical Practice was presented with a token of appreciation by Dr Natalie Robinson.

Also celebrating was Andrea Campbell who has worked in the Glenavy branch practice for 30 years.

An insider at the popular surgery said that Dr Hyndman, who recently turned 75 (although he ‘doesn’t look it’!) has been in Crumlin for over 40 years.

He qualified from Queen’s University Belfast in 1973.

“Dr Blair, who used to run the surgery, when Dr Hyndman was working in obstetrics and gynaecology, asked if he would come up and give him a hand - and the rest is history!” said our source.

“He jokes that he is still trying to decide.”

“Dr Blair once lived in the house where the surgery was, it operated from his home.

“Over the years the surgery outgrew the house and a new facility was built and Dr Blair retired elsewhere.

“And now Dr Hyndman lives in that house, and works in the new surgery!

“He tells us that back then, there was only one receptionist, who was also a nurse, who did absolutely everything!”

Dr Blair was himself a man full of stories.

James William McCloy Blair-known to friends as Cloy-was born in Milford, County Donegal, in 1918 and later moved with his family to County Antrim.

He was educated at Ballymena Academy and Queen's University, Belfast, where he read medicine and graduated in 1941.

He immediately enlisted in the Royal Army Medical Corps and served throughout the war in Europe; at the end of the war he was sent to Norway to rehabilitate the troops. After the war he worked for a spell in the Royal Group of Hospitals in Belfast and in 1948 took up general practice in Crumlin, County Antrim.

There he quickly established himself as a ‘selfless, caring practitioner who was never too tired for a consultation at any time of the day or night’.

During the early years he practiced domiciliary midwifery and also carried out deliveries in general practitioner units in Lagan Valley, Waveney, and Massereene Hospitals.

Dr Blair had ‘a placid nature, a keen wit, and a ready smile-great assets in the days when practitioners were expected to work 24 hours a day, seven days a week’.

Unfortunately, he was dogged by all health in later years and had to take early retirement.

He had many talents apart from his career and was interested in engineering, telecommunications, and cars.

He initiated many renovations and improvements in the local Presbyterian church in Crumlin and was justly proud of the central heating system he personally helped to install.

He passed away in May 18, survived by wife Mina Cromie, who passed away in 2020, daughter, and three sons.

And just like Dr Blair, the surgery insider was full of praise for Dr Hyndman in a personal and professional capacity.

“He is just brilliant, a pleasure to work with, patients, staff, everyone loves him and no one has every heard anyone say a bad word about him.

“Dr Hyndman is great with kids and the older members of the community just think he is great, they often say they don’t know what they will do if and when he retires, as he is so good!

“He is certainly as fit as a butcher’s dog, he’s probably the healthiest one of all of us.”

The insider added: “He worked all over the covid pandemic, he pulled on his scrubs and was there working through it all.

“He has been a great mentor to some of the younger staff who have come on board over the years.”

And Crumlin certainly seems to be a great place to work.

Our source said: “Andrea has also been here for 30 years, through thick and thin, and we have a few more approaching 30 and 20 year milestones, so we must be doing something right!”