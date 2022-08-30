The Maid returns to Antrim's Loughshore

A SPECIAL family momento is to take pride of place at The Boathouse at Antrim Loughshore.

The framed picture is of beloved Antrim institution the Maid of Antrim - and there are some familiar people aboard.

It captured a family day out for former Mayor Sam Dunlop and his family.

Mayor Stephen Ross was on hand to accept the picture on the council’s behalf.

“I was delighted to attend the Boathouse for the donation of the ‘Maid of Antrim Sets Sail on Lough Neagh’ f from Councillor Paul Dunlop and his family to The Gateway Visitor Centre,” he said.

“The photo was donated in memory of Councillor Dunlop’s father, the late Sam Dunlop, former Mayor and Alderman, who passed away in 2021.”

The vessel was built in 1963 on the Clyde and originally sailed under the name Scots Guard.

It was renamed in 1965 when it first sailed on Lough Neagh.

It was purchased by the council in 1977 and for more than two decades it allowed locals to enjoy the beauty of the waterway.

But the Lough Neagh service finally ended in 1998 - and the Maid eventually went under the hammer in Millennium year.

But she was not about to sail into the sunset just yet.

After a six year restoration job, it returned to active service in 2007.

Now based at Ballyronan, it still makes occasional trips to Antrim.