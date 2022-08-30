Two men arrested over drugs after stop and search operation in Nutts Corner

TWO men have been arrested by the PSNI following a stop and search of a vehicle in the Nutts Corner area of Crumlin in the early hours of Monday morning.

Inspector McKenna said: “At around 1.05am (on Monday August 29) officers stopped a car in the area and, following a search, two men, aged 36 and 44, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug.

“The 44-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

“A quantity of Class A and Class B drugs, alongside a quantity of cash were seized during the search.

“Both men remain in custody at this time.”