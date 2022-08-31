Kearney's does 'Strictly Come Dancing'!

MORE than £9000 has been raised for the Northern Ireland Childrens’ Hospice thanks to a charity dance event in Antrim last week.

Staff from Kearney’s supermarket in Randalstown took to the stage at the Dunsilly hotel for a Strictly Come Dancing night.

Couples Taylor and Clara, Darren and Lynda, Sean and Shanine, Margaret and Marlene and Shauna and Lauren performed for the judges Oonagh Heatley, William Hassall and Colleen O’Loughlin, under the watchful eye of choreographer Sonja Devlin.

Compere for the night was Cyle Hart-Kennedy.

DJ Macla and Aidan Dougan provided music and lighting, while Rab Gray was the photographer on the night.

Make-up was sponsored by Terry McAllister, Michaela Quinn and La Bella.

Event organiser Donna McAllister was also full of praise for Oliver Kearney ‘the main Boss Man’ for his support of staff who took part in the event - and he even helped count the cash on the night!

There was also a big thanks to the local businesses and sponsors who provided raffle prizes.

Donna said: “Management and staff at Kearney's would like to thank our customers and community for their support in fundraising for Northern Ireland Childrens Hospice, we managed to raise a massive £9665.

“There was a great team effort from across the board. The Purple T-shirt Gang helped the night To run smoothly and staff at Dunsilly Hotel, especially Stella, provided their great hospitality

“Shauny McVicker from the charity spoke on the night and we must also mention Zoe McDowell, who broke her foot two weeks prior, so Clara had to step in.”

The competition was won by the Dowd sisters, Shauna and Lauren, who performed the Charleston dance to Paulo Nutini’s track ‘Pencil Full of Lead’.

For more pictures, turn to pages 44 and 45