New chapter begins for former British Legion function rooms

THE former function rooms at the Antrim Branch of the Royal British Legion have been transformed by their new owners.

After 10 years of delivering its church and charitable services from community spaces in the town, Antrim’s Christian Fellowship Church has completed a ‘six-figure investment’ in the purchase of its new, permanent home with funding support from Ulster Bank.

Based on the Lough Road, the former British Legion premises have undergone a major refurbishment programme to enable CFC to serve the needs of its church and the wider community.

Alongside the loan to acquire the premises, Ulster Bank funds were used to deliver a transformation programme which has seen the development of a 200-seat auditorium for worship, complete with on-site creche facilities and an open-plan welcome area from which CFC hopes to develop its work as a local foodbank collection point for The Trussell Trust.

CFC has also converted part of the first floor into a store from where it is acting as a distribution point for the local school uniform bank.

Established by First Antrim Presbyterian Church, the school uniform bank is organised and co-ordinated by a partnership between CFC and Oasis Antrim Community Support Hub to help families struggling with the cost of school uniforms by collecting donations and distributing new and pre-loved school wear.

Pastor Alister Wallace is clearly looking forward to throwing open the doors.

“For 10 years, our church has had the support of the local community throughout Antrim,” he said.

“During this time we delivered our church services and programmes from an enterprise park, school and the premises of a neighbouring church.

“Now, with the support of Lee and the team at Ulster Bank, we have our own permanent home and we want to open it up to give back to those that have helped us over the years.”

Ulster Bank business development manager Lee White said they were pleased to back the project.

“Even without the benefit of a permanent base it was clear the positive impact CFC was having in the local area,” he said.

“We’re very pleased to be able to provide this funding facility that will see the church set down its roots and build upon the hugely important services it offers to some of the most vulnerable in our society.”

Pastor Ruth Wallace added that the new base will bring wider benefits for Antrim.

“More than a building in which we can come together to worship on a Sunday, these premises will enable us to serve the entire community in Antrim throughout the week,” she said.

“It provides us with the facilities we need to continue our charitable and outreach work, but also the scale and scope to build upon it and be a pillar of friendship and support.”

The Legion first indicated that it had taken the difficult decision to sell off the hall three-years-ago.

The hall was built in 1979, just five years after the ‘new’ Legion HQ was built on the site of Massereene School.

It was designed to offer a safe haven for members of the security forces during the darkest days of the Troubles, and at its peak it was running functions practically every night of the week.

It proved to be a tremendous success, but as the threat level reduced by the late 1990s so too did the demand for such a large venue.

The Legion persevered, however, offering the hall for functions and charitable events - often free of charge.

But the bills still had to be paid. The Legion had to find almost £11,000 for rates alone, let alone lighting and heating.

Something had to give or the whole branch could find itself in jeopardy, so in July 2019 an extraordinary general meeting was called - and the one item on the agenda was the sell off of the beloved concert hall.

The members debated the move for several hours, but the vast majority accepted that it was time to be pragmatic. To ensure the long term future of the bar, the members’ lounge and the darts and snooker facilities, the function room had to go.

It went to the vote and 62 agreed. Only four voted against.

Chairman Paul Michael realised that time was of the essence and the wheels were soon set in motion. No further bookings would be taken after the deadline for bids in December.

The die was cast. The Legion was voluntarily cutting itself in half.

There was no shortage of interested parties, but in the end one came closest to the modest asking price of £150,000.