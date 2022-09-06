Antrim Community Choir on song with 'Under the Radar' project

ANTRIM Community Choir has battled back from the pandemic with a digital, interactive choral collaboration on a local, regional and international platform.

In March 2020 the Covid 19 pandemic arrived and changed everything.

Everyone and every family have their own story of how they survived and loved ones who did not.

After almost two years of communicating via video messages, Marie Mulholland of the choir takes up the story: “With new found confidence in singing on this digital platform with break out rooms where we had a short cuppa break on each rehearsal night, all very necessary for a chat, it is good to talk as well as sing! During this time other talents came to the fore.

“There were positive, feel good heart-warming stories some turned into poetry also those words enabling new lyrics, music and songs composed by our own musical director extraordinaire Una McCann.”

The choir was eventually able to physically meet up again for weekly rehearsals in September 2021.

Marie said: “We decided to build on what we were hearing from our members and also on those skills acquired whilst on Zoom, in doing so our 2022 choir project was decided.

“Where to make it happen? We felt no better place than among our own rolling rivers, sweeping mountains and rugged coastline in our very own beautiful Glens of Antrim.

“The project name was ‘Under the Radar’.

“Antrim Community Choir exists to bring together the voices of our community to share the joy of music, gaining physical and mental wellbeing which singing with a group of like-minded people develops.

“Singing together, we celebrate our diversity and find our common ground, while offering dignity and respect to all.

“The members are ordinary people ages range from 18 to 84, who love to sing. Ordinary people doing extraordinary things helping their community of Antrim week in week out all ‘Under The Radar’ since 2012.

“Research for this project started in November 2021, with delegated members from the choir travelling back and forth over and across the Glens meeting and talking with people who could use their life stories, knowledge, talents and abilities to help bring this project to reality.

“With funding secured, workshops covering the art of storytelling and construction, poetry and choral development were planned.

“We embarked on this journey of learning and adventure in the month of February this year, on two very snowy weekends travelling by coach to Ballyeamon Barn, Glenariff, and that red welcoming door that belongs to none other than Liz Weir.

“The choir had decided if we were going to learn how to construct and deliver stories and poems, who better than the woman that many of our members remember coming into our local primary school and library to tell stories to their children? Now it was their turn.

“Also sharing her knowledge on those days was a new up and coming very talented poet living in the Glens, Charlene O’Donnell.

“Choral skills development throughout the whole project has been delivered by Antrim Community Choir’s very own multi-talented phenomenal musical director Una McCann and the equally musically talented Lorna McLaughlin.

“During these workshops, we built on our choral experience of Zoom over the past 18 months, digitally collaborating with the ‘I Sing For Me’ community choir in Ballymena.

“As part of our collaboration, a physical meet up was also scheduled in April.

“March came in like a lion, wind and rain howling but nothing deterred this choir from our quest. Early morning travelling by coach, all members benefitting from a day of storytelling, poetry and singing at Corrymeela in Ballycastle. The word Corrymeela is often translated from the original Irish as ‘Hill of Harmony’.

“Happy smiling faces from staff and volunteers welcomed us to the Davey Village conference centre. During that day we met with a true woman of substance from Glentasie, who shared her life’s experience with us!

“Mary Cecil came to Rathlin Island from Glasgow as a young bride to no electricity and no running water. Mary tells in her poetry of her love, family, happiness, heartache and her late husband Tommy Cecil, who provided and maintained the only ferry link between Rathlin Island and the mainland and who tragically died in a diving accident leaving her with seven young children to care for and support.

“Her story moved each one of us deeply. Una had put music to the words of one of Mary’s poems.

“After lunch, the choir performed for community groups, volunteers and staff at Corrymeela, as well as local and international visitors and viewers on Zoom.

“Every week at rehearsals, Una and Lorna delivered. Singer Frances Black herself sent us a lovely review of our rendition of ‘Rathlin Island’.

“We finished our day with the only song appropriate for the occassion, a Tom Paxton song ‘Corrymeela’.

“There was an early start on a Friday morning in April as our coach left Antrim pcking up along the way the ‘I Sing for Me’ choir” from Ballymena, arriving in beautiful Carnlough at the Twilight Coffee and Bunkhouse, where Robert and his wonderful staff had prepared coffee, scones and tray bakes

“Karen Edwards facilitated a very animated collection of local folklore knowledge, stories and poetry. Our songs and music were performed together by the two choirs.

“We then embarked on boat trips of 10 at a time around the coastal waters with local fisherman Davy Smyth, with an on-board historical presentation by other local man Michael Devlin.”

In May, the activities continued, as Marie explained: “Antrim Community Choir headed for Glenarm Castle and its estate.

“In the tea room, Naomi and her staff provided us with the delicious home made scones and tea and coffee, preparing us all for the day ahead.

“We then visited the little white washed bothies, where local man Jackie Wilson along with his wife Frances told us the story of these quaint cottages.

“They explained that the garden was created in the mid 18th Century and all the staff needed to look after it some would have been housed in the bothies.

“Jackie explained that his own father David Wilson became head gardener in the 1930s, so the young Jackie had opportunity to play and grow up with Alexander McDonnell, the 9th Earl of Antrim who sadly passed away in July 2021 and who Jackie lovingly refers to as ‘Lordie’.

“He told us his stories of their escapades as two young boys had adventures in the greatest playground on earth, Glenarm Castle Estate.

“Jackie, a natural storyteller, had us all enthralled. We walked through the stunning gardens before the choir performed an eclectic repertoire of songs.

“What else could we finish with but ‘The Green Glens of Antrim’?

“The day just got better as Antrim Community Choir headed over through the estate to the castle, where Lord and Lady Antrim had very kindly allowed us to perform in the Grand Hall.

“Jackie and Frances sat on each side of the fire place, ready to tell of their memories and stories. Jackie, 89 on his next birthday, has had a lifetime of adventures. Behind every great man is a great woman, and the choir marked their partnership by performing The Henry Girls’ ‘Here Beside Me’.

Roses were in bloom in the month of June when the choir left Antrim on a Sunday morning for The Old Church Centre in Cushendun.

Marie explained: “An exhibition of personal stories, poems, artwork and song, personal contributions by every member of the choir were mounted on and around the walls of this scenic centre for local people and visitors to view and take the time to read.

“For our final choral performance that afternoon, we were delighted to see the hall full of people, family, friends, facilitators, local people from the Glens and international visitors passing through, and others on digital platforms from all over the world.

“Lorna’s family travelled from Donegal and in the audience was Jim McCann, a man from the Glens, who had many years ago written a beautiful song ‘Cushendall By The Sea’.

“As a surprise for Jim, the choir sang it, directed by musical director Una - Jim’s own daughter!”

Marie concluded: “Ordinary people doing extraordinary things with more than a little help from a lot of people. Indeed ‘Under The Radar’ could never have happened but for all the people who believed in what the choir were aspiring to do, and so became involved, with all of their individual talents and abilities, making this an epic achievement and unforgettable experience leaving memories that will last a life time.”

Marie thanked all those who helped make the project happen.

“To all those facilitators who made this happen, our sincere thank yous and deepest gratitude goes to Una McCann, Lorna McLaughlin, Liz Weir, Charlene O’Donnell, Mary Cecil, Karen Edwards, Davy Smyth, Michael Devlin, Frances Wilson and Jackie Wilson.

“Also to ‘I sing for Me’ choir from Ballymena, Katharine Murphy and volunteers from Corrymeela, Robert McKay and staff at the Twilight Coffee Bunkhouse in Carnlough.

“Also Lord and Lady Antrim and George from Glenarm Castle, Nigel ,Adrian, William and Tom from Glenarm Estate and Naomi and staff at the Glenarm Tea Room and Evelyn, Maeve McAlister and volunteer William from The Old Church Centre Cushendun.

“To all the peoples of the beautiful Glens of Antrim, your welcome and hospitality will live long in all of our memories, our heartfelt appreciation goes to you all.

“To the quiet man who travelled with us, recording our high notes and low notes and everything else in between, video technician Davy McBride thank you, and working closely with Davy, were Joe and Jed ‘the Drone Dudes’, thank you each for your time, effort, and attention to detail in getting the perfect sound and picture, and most of all for your friendship and belief in all that we were trying to achieve.

“The result is the most captivating beautiful video of our momentous ‘Under the Radar’ project.

“Our deepest appreciation and thank you to each and everyone. The video can be viewed on digital platforms from the end of the month.

“To J&K coaches, thank you for your professionalism, friendly staff and service.

“Such an epic project could not be possible without financial support. Thank you to our funders, donors and anonymous donations, including Halifax Foundation, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Sit Out Santa, Asda Antrim, Tesco Antrim, Firmount Vets, Deazley Solicitors, McClean Bookmakers, Nutts Corner Tyre Breakdown Service, Maine Soft Drinks, Nanabelles Antrim and Antrim Community Choir’s own fundraising vintage tea event.”

Marie added: “We are just ordinary people doing extraordinary things helping to give hope, positivity and optimism to all who hear beautiful songs and music, and see their written words, which can only be positively uplifting to all communities all over Northern Ireland and beyond.

“Antrim Community Choir could do none of the above without the one person who has believed in us all since our singing adventure began in 2012.

“You make it look easy, we know it is far from it, so your choir just wants to let you know we appreciate everything you have done and continue to do to help keep our singing dreams alive.

“Motivational, inspirational, aspirational, a lovely caring understanding human being and the most phenomenal musical director on the planet - Una McCann, thank you for being you! Our Guiding Star.

“Sincerest gratitude and thank you also goes to the voluntary committee who are all members of the choir, and who have stepped up for the better good of us all, working behind the scenes with different talents and abilities to allow us all to enjoy our choir experience.

“A massive thank you to you all for your ongoing steadfast commitment and support, week in week out, helping each other to take our singing dreams and make them happen.”

Antrim Community Choir resumes rehearsals after their summer break on Wednesday September 7 2022 at Stiles Community Centre, 11 Fountain Hill Antrim,BT41 1LZ from 7.15pm to 9.15pm.

Contact nfriel700@gmail.com for more information.