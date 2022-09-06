Disgust as primary school raided

ROBBERS have ransacked a primary school in Antrim.

The incident happened at Greystone Primary School shortly after midnight on Monday, September 5.

A report was made to police after an alarm was activated by a ‘forced entry’.

Three rooms in the school were ransacked with a number of tools stolen from the premises.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and have asked for anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area at the time to get in touch.

Chief Inspector Gray said: “Police attended the location following a report of forced entry to the school in the early hours of this morning.

“The report was made to us after an alarm had been activated.

“Three rooms within the school were ransacked and a number of tools were stolen from the premises.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who has information which could assist our investigation, to get in touch with us on the non-emergency 101 number, quoting reference number 18 of 05/09/22."

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

Ulster Unionist Councillor Jim Montgomery said: “A disgraceful and pathetic attack on Greystone Primary which causes upset to pupils and teachers alike.

“If anyone has information on this please pass it on to the PSNI or Crimestoppers so the guilty can hopefully be caught.”