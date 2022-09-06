MLA concerned by the impact of the cost of living crisis on animal welfare

ALLIANCE MLA and chair of the All-Party Group on Animal Welfare, John Blair has raised concerns of a knock-on impact of the cost-of-living crisis on animal welfare.

He was responding to mounting fears that unprecedented pressure on family budgets this winter could see rising numbers of pets being given to shelters or abandoned.

It follows a number of animal charities in Northern Ireland and across the UK highlighting they are already having to manage a sharp rise in the number of abandoned pets - and that’s before the worst of the crisis really bites.

Last month, research carried out by YouGov on behalf of the Dogs Trust found nearly half of dog owners are now finding the cost of living crisis is making it more difficult for them to give their pets all they need.

“The energy crisis and rising inflation is having a devastating impact on people,” said the South Antrim rep.

“It is also going to lead to knock-on issues, one of which is people tragically can’t afford to care for their pets as they would want.

“The cost of vet bills, food and insurance are huge concerns for people, and they are being forced to make impossible decisions because of financial pressures.

“With people returning to the office following lockdown, personal situations are also changing.

“The other side of this is that people that might have adopted pets are now hesitant to do so.

“This is of course leading to huge pressure falling on animal charities, who are struggling with their own rising costs.

“Sadly this is just one issue coming out of the cost of living crisis and why Alliance has launched its ‘Combatting the Crisis’ policy document, outlining our proposals to tackle it.

“We need to see those implemented, and a restored Assembly and Executive immediately, so we can provide the help people really need.”