New viaduct garden in Randalstown has become a haven for wildlife

THE viaduct path in Randalstown has been a popular route with walkers and cyclists since 1998 but, while the views from the 21 metre-high bridge often afford sightings of deer and ducks below in the river, the viaduct itself could never have been described as a haven for wildlife.

But the creation of the new Elevation Garden earlier this year has changed all that, according to Tidy Randalstown, who manage the beauty spot.

Linda Houston from the group said: “In recent weeks the human visitors have been joined by masses of bees, butterflies and other pollinating insects that have come to feast on the pollen and nectar provided by the profusion of flowers in the garden.

“Visitors have been watching in awe as peacock and tortoiseshell butterflies by the dozen sample the delights of the valerians and verbenas.

“Meanwhile the bumblebees’ favourite landing places are the sedums and the nepetas.”

The volunteers of the environmental group couldn’t be more delighted that one of the objectives of the Elevation Garden project – creating an extended bee and wildlife corridor – has been met in such spectacular fashion.

Unveiled in May this year, the £50,000 garden was gifted to Randalstown by the Royal Horticultural Society following a successful bid by Tidy Randalstown to the RHS Community Grants Scheme.

The group worked closely with garden designer Johnny Knox to ensure that the plants used were not only beautiful to look at but attractive to pollinating insects.

The new garden has seen a greatly increased footfall over the spring and summer months and Tidy Randalstown volunteers have led guided tours for numerous groups including the Spartan Red Sox Walking Club and the Richhill Buildings Preservation Trust.

Elevation joins the Widows Row Garden, the Fold area, the River Maine walk and the Heritage Garden as the jewel in the necklace of beautiful green spaces that visitors can enjoy on a walk around Randalstown.

Commenting on the success of the new garden, Tidy Randalstown Chairperson Helen Boyd said, “We are so happy that Elevation is exceeding all our expectations in terms of attracting visitors, whether of the human or the insect variety.

“It has also been instrumental in enticing yet more people to join us as Tidy Randalstown volunteers and that will make such a difference in helping us keep the town looking beautiful and maintaining all our community gardens and green spaces to a high standard.

“Thanks to the RHS, 2022 has truly been a landmark year for Tidy Randalstown.