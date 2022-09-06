Pupils left in limbo after 'shocking' oversubscription

PARKHALL Integrated College is oversubscribed yet again this year, the Antrim Guardian has learned, with around ten pupils unable to secure a place - and at least one with no school place at all next week.

Last month, plans for a £3m extension at the facility were formally approved by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

The two-storey extension at the Steeple Road school will provide additional accommodation, parking and landscaping.

Comprising 1,395 square metres, the new development will have provision for additional classroom space, a recording studio, library, a vice principal’s office, sixth form annex, toilet facilities and stores.

Parkhall Integrated College, which is celebrating its milestone 50th anniversary this year, is part of a shared campus with Antrim Grammar School, having moved to its new state-of-the-art accommodation in 2018.

When the school first opened its doors, it had an initial enrolment of some 320 pupils. Today, the school caters for over 1,000 pupils.

However the new extension only caters for existing pupils, despite huge demand for classroom places.

Ulster Unionist councillor Jim Montgomery said he is working with the family of one youngster who has no guaranteed school place with just a week left to go before the new term starting.

“The Education Authority recently made good publicity out of an expansion at the school, but this doesn’t do anything to help local pupils get in,” he said.

“Parkhall has always been a very popular school, which can only be seen as a good thing, but the funding needs to be sorted.

“The extension is merely the completion of a job that should have been part of the original plans five years ago.

“Here we have a situation where a young person living five minutes away from the school, whose siblings have all gone to Parkhall College, not only hasn’t met the criteria to get in, but has no school place at all.

“We need to have a system in place where local children get access to local schools.

“I know for a fact that there are children from outside the town who have places at Parkhall where children living on the doorstep have not.

“This is disgraceful and shocking that children from outside the town are being given higher priority than our own children.

“The staff are trying their best but the Education Authority and Board of Governors need to work together and come up with a sensible solution.

“This is a new school on a new site, we should not still be having these conversations about funding five years later.

“Parkhall is already oversubscribed and taking more than they should and yet other children are left heartbroken and facing the prospect of doing without an education in their own town.”

“They have been let down by lack of action in relation to funding and the unjustifiable decisions to not put local children first.”