Templepatrick's rich history

ASK anyone from Templepatrick what it’s like living in the village and, chances are, they will tell you that it is a pretty swell place.

But there’s much more to it than a few swanky hotels and rather lovely houses. Much more.

Yes, there are some pretty impressive alumni - people like kidney transplantation pioneer Lavinia Loughridge - but for a place that was home to fewer than 1,500 souls at the last time of asking in the 2011 census, its history is truly fascinating.

Margaret B Boyd knew that only too well, and back in 1943 she led a guided tour of its rich ecclesiastical past, taking in the likes of famed reformer John Knox and the Knights Templar along the way.

But first a geography lesson. She explained that the Parish of Templepatrick comprises of a tract of country which is roughly triangular in shape.

The apex of the triangle, which points due west, is at Straidballymorris, at the confluence of the Clady Water and the Sixmilewater.

The Clady, which flows in a north-westerly direction, forms one side of the triangle for its entire length, with the Sixmile forming the other side.

The base extends in a rather irregular line from Ballywalter Bridge, where the Four Mile Water joins the Sixmile to Ballyutoag on the upper reaches of the Clady, near the north-western slopes of Divis.

But it’s what’s inside that counts.

The Parish contains no fewer than 19 townlands, and takes in the village itself along with Ballymartin, Carngrany and ‘the granges of Ballyrobert, Umgall and Molusk’ (sic).

Templepatrick means Patrick’s Church, and there is only one other Parish in Ireland known by the same name. It’s in Country Westmeath, fact fans!

Incidentally, at least two other churches shared the name - though by the forties both lay in ruins. One was on the coast near Donaghadee, while the other stood on the island of Tiree off the west coast of Scotland, not far from the celebrated monastery of Iona.

From 1697 to 1870 the Parish of Ballymartin, with its five townlands, was united with Carnmoney or Coole, but since then it has been included under the Templepatrick umbrella.

Records reveal that it formed a rectory, and in 1622 Christopher Tracey was installed as rector. It is thought that he was a member of an old Anglo-Norman family long settled in Ulster. He was incumbent of Ballymartin, Ballywalter and Templepatrick until he left the diocese - or perhaps died - in 1630.

At the dissolution of the monasteries, the rectory of Carngrany was appropriated to the Priory of Muckamore. It comprised the townlands of Craigarogan, Kilgreel and Ballynabarnish. In Craigarogan at the west of the hamlet - called from the Rath beside it, the Roughfort - stood the old graveyard of Carngrany.

“It had been long disused,” noted a historian called Reeves.

“The dissecting room panic caused many to resort to this place which, from its contiguity to human abodes, was supposed to be safe from disturbance.

“A portion of the foundation of the church remains, but not enough to form an estimate of the original dimensions.”

It is interesting to note that Carngrany means ‘the carn of the sun’. Why, you might ask. Well, apparently it is derived from a pagan monument containing 10 large slabs in a field a short distance from Roughfort.

The Grange of Ballyrobert also formerly belonged to the Priory of Muckamore. The tithes passed in the reign of James I to Sir Hercules Langford, and were purchased by the ‘Board of First Fruits’ as an augmentation to Templepatrick. It is thought that the church was probably built in the 13th century but no trace, either of the building or churchyard, now remains.

The studious Ms Boyd noted that a feature of County Antrim is the large number of Granges it contains. Indeed, she believed, they are a feature almost entirely peculiar to the Diocese of Connor.

Of these, the Grange of Umgall or Drumgall - ‘the district of the foreigners’ - was once a seat of the Norman de Mandevilles. It dominated the watershed between Belfast Lough and Lough Neagh.

These Granges were either Norman farmsteads or else farms managed by monastic houses under the influence of the Normans.

The Grange contains but one townland. Its western boundary is the Clady Water, which separates it from the Parish of Killead.

As was the case if Carngrany and Ballyrobert, the rectory of Umgall was appropriate to the Priory of Muckamore and the tithes passed, after the Dissolution, through various hands until they too were purchased by the Board of First Fruits and annexed to the benefice of Templepatrick.

The Grange of Molusk, although forming part of the civil Parish of Templepatrick, always depended upon the ministrations of the incumbents of Carnmoney.

So why did Templepatrick emerge as a religious powerhouse?

It is worth noting that in the Taxation of Pope Nicholas IV in 1306 Templepatrick does not appear.

This may have been because the word had yet to be adopted as name of the Parish.

That Taxation does contain a reference to the church of Hugh of Loganstown, and while there is no church or townland of that name, there is within the Templepatrick portion of the Parish, a townland called Kilmakee, on the south side of the Sixmile and separated by that river from Dunadry.

Kilmakee, the church of the son of Hugh or of St Mochay of Nendrum or Mahee Island in Strangford Lough, in 1222 was confirmed by Pope Honorius III in possession of the Abbey of St Mary’s of York. Thus in the Middle Ages the locality had not unimportant contact with England’s northern ecclesiastical capital.

A second and perhaps more probable reason why Templepatrick is not to be found with hits neighbouring churches, such as Donegore and Antrim, in the Taxation of 1306 is that it belonged to the Order of St John of Jerusalem - in which case it was exempt.

Some believe that Templepatrick derived its name from a preceptory of Knights Templar, formerly known by the name of Hospitallers.

The fortified residence of the Knights ‘very likely’ stood on the site of Castle Norton - which is now known as Castle Upton.

In 1617, or thereabouts, a certain Sir Humphrey Norton acquired Templepatrick at a rent of £16 10s from Sir Arthur Chichester, and built his castle convenient to the ruins of the old church of the Knights.

Although the church was rebuilt circa 1622, Ms Boyd revealed that the only remains that survived are within the actual walls of Castle Upton. In the crypt to be precise - and they are understood to be ‘in a perfect state’.

The Knights of St John were bound by strict monastic rules, but were not in the Holy Orders. The Priory of Templepatrick was their principal house in Connor Diocese and it was under the Preceptory or Commandery of St John the Baptist of the Ards of Castleboy, County Down.

This order professed the rule of St Augustine and was instituted to protect the Christians of the Holy Land and pilgrims going to Jerusalem. It was introduced into Ulster at the time of the Anglo-Norman invasion.

Of the Vicars of Templepatrick, the most celebrated was perhaps John Welsh, son of John Welsh, minister of Ayr. His mother, Elizabeth, was third daughter of John Knox, the famed reformer.

Welsh, who was educated in Geneva, came to Ireland and was ordained by his relative, Andrew Knox, Bishop of Raphoe before 1630.

He possessed, it was said, ‘extraordinary awakening and rousing gifts’ and preached for a time at Oldstone near Antrim.

He became chaplain to Captain Humphrey Norton until he was stripped of his title in 1632 by Robert Echlin, Bishop of Down and Connor, for ‘non-conformity’. He died two years later, and now rests in the mausoleum at Castle Upton.

The Parish church of Templepatrick was erected on a new site and was consecrated in 1827. It cost £830 - and the money was a gift from Board of First Fruits.

Until the Disestablishment the patronage was to the Donegall family.

The brass font, which formerly belonged to a church in Sebastopol, was brought to England by Colonel Woodford after the Crimean War and was presented to Templepatrick in 1878.

In 1889 a new chancel was built by the Hon Mrs Helen M Grey, grand-daughter of John Henry, First Viscount Templetown.

A new vestry room, organ chamber, east window and numerous other gifts were presented at the same time by the Third Viscount Templetown.

St Patrick’s has been a reassuring constant in the lives of local folk ever since.

“Since 1898 it has been united with the adjoining Parish of Donegore,” noted Margaret B Boyd in her conclusion.

“Though a building of small proportions, its neat tower and chancel, as well as its elevated situation, make it a familiar object just outside the neat and beautifully situated village of Templepatrick on the main Belfast to Antrim highway.”

Next week the Guardian looks back at the first church in County Antrim to house an organ - in the Parish of Drummaul in Randalstown.