Billy thanked for long service at Antrim store

ASDA Antrim colleague Billy Clelland has been celebrated for his loyal service to the store, customers, and colleagues for a total of 25 years.

Billy was invited to a special celebratory event in Belfast where Asda Northern Ireland acknowledged the achievements and dedication of its longest serving staff.

A grand total of 42 colleagues received recognition of their fantastic service to Asda over the years, culminating in a total of 1,275 years worked so far for the retail giant, including Billy from Asda Antrim.

George Rankin, Senior Director for Asda Northern Ireland, congratulated and thanked the long serving members of the team.

“It’s important that we recognise the dedication and great work of our colleagues. We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without them,” he said.

“Our ‘Asda Big Anniversary’ gives us the chance to say that big thank you.

“They are such an important part of our Asda family, every day they go the extra mile to provide great service to our customers, and this shows as there are people who come in just to see them every week.

“We are incredibly proud of all our teams here in Northern Ireland, but we are especially delighted to recognise this group of colleagues for their dedication and long service.

“They have a collective total of 1,275 years of service which is absolutely phenomenal, and I’d like to congratulate everyone for reaching such brilliant milestones – here’s to many more!”

Billy Clelland said the years had ‘simply flashed by’.

“I was really pleased to attend the Big Anniversary celebration with so many Asda colleagues from our stores across Northern Ireland,” he said.

“We had a great deal of fun, and it was fantastic to congratulate one another and hear about all of the great memories and stories that we share together.”