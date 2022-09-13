MLA recalls his meetings - and the time he shared a gentle joke - with Her Majesty

SOUTH Antrim MLA Steve Aiken has remembered his meetings with Her Majesty during a moving speech at Stormont, as members were recalled to pay tribute to the late Monarch.

Addressing the Assembly Speaker, Mr Aiken, a former submarine commander in the Royal Navy said:

“I rise to add my thoughts on the passing of our most gracious sovereign lady, Her Majesty the Queen.

“I had the honour to meet and be presented to her Majesty on several occasions.

“Her sense of humour came across clearly to me when I was commanding the nuclear submarine HMS Sovereign.

“At an investiture in Buckingham Palace she asked me about my Command, I said the Sovereign was a pleasure to be captain of, but she was now showing her age, creaking a bit in all the wrong places, and needed an awful lot of tender loving care just to get her going.

“Her Majesty, with a twinkle in her eye, turned to me and said, ‘Commander, I do hope the Sovereign you’re talking about is the submarine, and not me!’

“Several years later I saw her in a different guise, being presented to her at Windsor Castle at the state visit of the Irish President in 2014.

“In the throne room that evening there were over a hundred politicians and members of civil society from all across these Islands.

“Church leaders, Current and ex-Prime ministers, Taoiseachs, Tánaistes, First Ministers, deputy first ministers, a wide gamut of other politicians from across the political spectrum.

“From ardent loyalists, to equally ardent republicans.

“All - though some wouldn’t admit it- were all in awe, of meeting Her Majesty in such august surroundings.

“That through her effortless tact and charm, she could bring all of this assembled throng to respectful order, that they all heard her speak, with passion, empathy, dignity and understanding about our Island, and about the strong and enduring relationships across all of our Islands’.

“That evening I think we all felt, despite the contested and complexity of our shared pasts, that there was definite hope for our collective futures.

“She, in the words of her speech of welcome, and her quiet conversations in the margins with each of us, pointed to a desire to help build a new future together, a sharing and a partnership that would be built on each other’s identities; proudly British, Irish or both.

“That evening, regardless of what had been our past history, we were all happy to toast Her Majesty and the Irish President.

“Much will be talked about her legacy; however the sense of hope and shared understanding that emanated from that room in 2014 must surely be what we, as elected representatives of Northern Ireland, should now be redoubling down to rebuild.

“As His Majesty takes on the mantle of the Monarchy, with all the challenges and complexity he faces, surely it is now incumbent for all of us to give meaning to Her Majesty’s, the late Queen’s, rich example and to strive that extra mile and more and to make Northern Ireland work, for all of us, within our proud United Kingdom.

“God Save The King”