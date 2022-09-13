New monarch is proclaimed at Antrim Castle Gardens as scores flock to pay their respects

THE weather was grim and the mood sombre, but hundreds still attended the Accession Proclamation for County Antrim at the Castle Gardens on Sunday.

Most, it seemed, were drawn by a sense of duty - a desire to be part of history.

They braved the driving rain to hear King Charles III announced as the new Monarch, but also to bid farewell to the Queen at the end of her historic 70-year reign.

Long before the ceremony got underway, a sea of umbrellas had gathered beside the new garden opened earlier this year to commemorate the Queen’s Jubilee.

Despite the numbers, the atmosphere was subdued, reverential even.

The aching silence was eventually broken when the Ballyduff Silver Band began a pitch perfect programme of music specially prepared for the event.

Then, shortly before 3pm, elected reps from across County Antrim filed into the field - most wearing ceremonial robes.

MP Paul Girvan was present too.

Four of the five South Antrim MLAs had made the journey too, with Sinn Fein’s Declan Kearney the sole exception.

And then the platform party arrived. His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim David McCorkell KStJ, the High Sheriff of County Antrim John Lockett OBE and Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross silently took their places and awaited the appointed hour.

His Majesty The King’s personal representative in County Antrim paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II in his opening remarks.

“Our sadness at this time is shared by people across the globe, as we remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by our longest-reigning Monarch,” he said.

The Proclamation was read by the High Sheriff declaring King Charles III as the new King, to which the crowds responded with a chorus of ‘God Save the King’.

The High Sheriff thanked everyone who attended.

“It was an honour and privilege for me to read the Proclamation announcing the new King,” said Mr Lockett.

“This is history in the making and I am delighted that so many people turned up to share this momentous occasion.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Alderman Stephen Ross agreed that the event marked the end of an era, and the start of another.

“I was honoured to be part of the Accession Proclamation, a moment of history which took place in our Borough,” he said.

“Whilst tinged with sadness as we have lost Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II after 70 years of selfless service.

“I have no doubt that King Charles III will take inspiration from the example set for him by his beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“On behalf of our Borough and County Antrim we wish His Majesty well as he takes on his duty as the new King and we pledge our loyalty to him.”

Reverend Robert Ginn offered prayers to address ‘these sad times’ in the days following the passing of the Queen Elizabeth II. She would be remembered, he said, for Her grace and humility, as well as for the courage and strength she displayed during a long reign.

There were also prayers for the Royal Family and King Charles III.

Then Ballyduff Silver Band concluded the event with the National Anthem, perhaps the first time ‘God Save the King’ was performed publicly in the Borough.

The subtle change of the lyrics were a stark reminder that while the country had gained a new Monarch, they had lost a beloved Queen.

Speaking afterwards, Alliance Councillor Neil Kelly said he was proud to be part of the Accession Proclamation for County Antrim.

“We are in historic times with the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and the Proclamation of our new King,” he said.

“Despite the rain the people of Antrim and beyond turned up in their numbers to be part of this tradition to announce to the public the accession to the throne of our new Monarch.

“The speeches were well received and a hearty ‘hip hip hooray’ to King Charles III marked the end of a very special event.”