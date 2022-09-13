Pop star Kim shares memories of her 'Wilde' life with Antrim man Anthony!

AS he swirled around the floor at Antrim’s legendary Rollerdrome, local presenter Anthony Miller never dreamed that one day he would interview the star whose hit ‘Kids in America’ was blaring from the speakers!

Yet, there he was having a revealing chat with chart-topper Kim Wilde ahead of her UK tour.

The 44-year-old Antrim man is already a well-known face on the Northern Ireland media circuit.

Anthony was one half of ‘Celebrity Wedding Planners’ Ant and Dick.

The pair were at the forefront of the burgeoning ‘gay weddings’ market and organised the first nuptials in London.

The pair went on to make a series on Sky’s Wedding TV, and this was subsequently sold around the world.

Anthony has continued to appear on TV and radio throughout the UK and Ireland as a commentator. He often appears on BBC1 TV show the Nolan Show and can be regularly be heard defending his corner in fiery debates on the ‘biggest show in Northern Ireland’, The Nolan BBC breakfast show.

Now pursuing a legal career, Anthony also works as the ‘UK Celebrity Correspondent’ for Gay lifestyle magazine Queer 40, which caters to LGBT+ people globally over the age 40 – the only publication to do so specifically.

So when he got a chance to speak to one of his idols, he jumped at the chance!

Kim Wilde is one of the most adored female artists of the 80s. The voice of a generation of rebellious youth, Wilde’s punchy vocals and look of the moment, lit up dancefloors and airwaves around the world.

During their chat Kim talked about the low of her career being when ‘it all stopped’ around the third album.

She went on to explain that she was soon back up there in the late 90s before making the jump into horticulture and garden design.

The pair chatted candidly in the first episode of the second series of ‘Anthony Meets’ which has welcomed guests such as, Bonnie Tyler, T’Pau’s Carol Decker, Ben O’Fuoedu, fom Phatts and Small; Charlene, the voice behind the ballad ‘I’ve been to Paradise but have never been to me’; Hue and Cry, Go West, and a lively exchange between Anthony and 90s dance superstar Angie Brown.

The current episode featuring Kim Wilde, was an impromptu but much appreciated opportunity for Anthony to interview to the star,

“When I got confirmation that I would be interviewing Kim I nearly fell off my own feet,” he said.

“I have adored her for many, many years.

“I recall many a night, bopping at the parish disco, or skating at the local roller disco while ‘The Kids in America’ blasted out.

“I have always found Kim particularly fascinating as a person. There is very clearly an intelligence, and depth that goes far beyond her pop star persona.

“Might I add she is incredibly charming, and I defy anyone not to fall in love with her smile and warm eyes!

“Kim was such a sweetheart to interview despite my technical gaffs. I forgot to send the links for the Zoom appointment.

“Also as I am currently on holiday, I didn’t have my camera, or microphones with me so the interview was recorded straight into the laptop.”

Anthony, who spends time between Northern Ireland and the West Midlands of England, has also appeared on local TV station NVTV where he was interviewed by veteran broadcaster Robin Elliot for his ‘Big Show’.

“It is always lovely to catch up with Robin. He is a consummate professional and quite possibly the best showbiz presenter here in Northern Ireland, he has mastered that old style of making his guests feel welcome, whilst also getting all the juicy gossip from them which they surrender freely.”

With her feet firmly on the ground Kim had a familiar and friendly chat with Anthony and the pair discussed how the ‘gay scene’ has grown and become more acceptable in society since her early pop days and how sad it is that there are still some countries where it is still dangerous to ‘come out’.

“I hate all these labels, who needs them?” said Kim during the interview.

“I have enjoyed watching it get better and it’s been a pleasure to be a part of it too.”

The interview can watched by visiting www.queerforty.com or following the link: https://queerforty.com/

anthony-meets-kim-wilde