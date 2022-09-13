The heart of the nation is gone...

THE single bell of All Saints Parish Church in Antrim tolled for hours on Thursday night to mournfully herald the death of the UK’s longest reigning Monarch.

As the rain pelted down on the town, the skies seemed to be weeping at news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The remarkable woman who had been at the heart of the nation for 70 glorious years was gone - and for many the sudden loss of that fixed constant was simply heart-breaking.

Since then moving tributes have been paid, and local people have been sharing their memories of the Queen.

Antrim also played a key role in the transition to a new era for the Royals as King Charles III began his reign.

Despite heavy downpours, hundreds turned out on Sunday for the Accession Proclamation of County Antrim in the Castle Gardens.

His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim David McCorkell welcomed VIPs and local reps to the ceremony, which took place at the gates of the special garden opened earlier this year to mark the Queen’s Jubilee.

High Sheriff John Lockett read the official Proclamation - and his cry of ‘God Save the King’ was echoed by many in attendance.

Finally, the Ballyduff Silver Band struck up the familiar chords of the National Anthem, though the subtle change to the lyrics reminded an emotional crowd that while something was gained, something very important had been lost.

* There is extensive coverage on the local reaction to the Queen’s passing inside.