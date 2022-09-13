Veterans Commissioner Kinahan bids fond farewell to Minister after departure

TEMPLEPATRICK native and Veterans Commissioner Danny Kinagan has said ‘thank you’ to the outgoing Johnny Mercer MP and has welcomed James Heappey MP, the newly appointed Minister for Armed Forces and Veterans.

Mr Mercer’s departure was overshadowed after his wife issued a blistering attack on new Prime Minister Liz Truss on social media.

Mr Kinahan said: “Since taking up post as Northern Ireland Veterans Commissioner I have welcomed the support that Johnny Mercer MP has given me, my office and the veteran community within Northern Ireland during his two Ministerial roles and also from the back benches of Parliament.

“Not one to shy away from some of the sensitive issues that we face in Northern Ireland, Johnny has always maintained that the current imbalance in the legacy process needs addressed and as such has advocated tirelessly for veterans who served during Op Banner.

“The vast majority of those who served, during the dark period of our Troubles, did so with dignity, courage and integrity.

“Throughout the last two years, I have had the opportunity to facilitate numerous engagements between Johnny, and the veteran community, across Northern Ireland, and the interest and time he has taken to listen to veterans and advocate on their behalf has been exceptional

“While the passion that Johnny Mercer has displayed in his Veteran ministerial roles will be missed, I look forward to working with James Heappey who has taken on the veteran portfolio. An experienced MP and veteran himself, I’m sure James will bring enthusiasm and understanding to the issues that face veterans living in Northern Ireland.”

Meanwhile Felicity Cornelius-Mercer said she has ‘no regrets’ about an online outburst in which she likened the UK’s new prime minister, Liz Truss, to a muppet.

In the wake of Johnny Mercer’s dismissal from government Mrs Cornelius-Mercer launched into a tirade on Twitter, branding Truss an ‘imbecile’ and slamming a cabinet system that ‘stinks’ and ‘treats people appallingly’.

Cornelius-Mercer, who is employed by her husband’s office as private secretary, also posted a mocked-up image of Truss with the head of Beaker, a pencil-like character from the Jim Henson’s Muppets show, who communicates with staccato beeps.

The outburst garnered attention across the media with some challenging Cornelius-Mercer over the appropriateness of her rant.

But last week she returned to Twitter to say she had ‘no regrets’.

“Thank you and to my everyday friends on here who understand me I have no regrets, I’m not intimidated nor have I ruined anything, this is politics and PR. Read it or don’t.

“Johnny Mercer is leaving veterans to their fate in the MoD again. They are the losers in this,” she wrote.

James Heappey, who retained his place in the cabinet as armed forces minister, will incorporate Mercer’s responsibility for veteran care into his role. Heappey, like Mercer, served in the armed forces.

Mercer, the MP for Plymouth Moor View, had appeared angry about Truss’s move, saying he was ‘disappointed’ but accepted that the PM is ‘entitled to reward her supporters’.

He also suggested he could quit the Commons, saying: “I have to accept that I will never possess the qualities required for enduring success in politics as it stands, and to be fair to my wonderful family I must consider my future.”

It is not the first time Mercer has been sacked from a ministerial role and publicly expressed his anger and disappointment.

In July 2019, he was appointed as minister for defence, people and veterans in Boris Johnson’s government. But in April 2021, Mercer said he was ‘sacked by text’ after offering to resign at a later date but refusing to go earlier. His departure was over the scope of the proposed overseas operations bill.

Mercer lashed out at the government at the time, telling Times Radio he thought Johnson’s administration was ‘the most distrustful, awful environment I’ve ever worked in’.

Eyebrows were raised when in July, Johnson, having conceded defeat and announced his resignation, welcomed Mercer back into the fold as minster for veterans’ affairs, a role he ultimately held on to for nine weeks.