Council closures for Queen's Funeral

ALL Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council services and facilities will be closed on Monday 19 September for the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

This will include the following;

COUNCIL BUILDINGS

Antrim Civic Centre and Mossley Mill

FACILITIES CLOSURES

· All leisure facilities including golf and outdoor pitch activities

· All household recycling centres

· Community centres

· All Visitor Attractions

· Third party services in all Council facilities including coffee shops and restaurants

REFUSE COLLECTION

There will be no household or recycling bin collections on Monday 19 September. All collections for that week will be made the following day.

· All bin collection dates for Black, Brown and Blue bins are available at www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/residents/bins-recycling/bins-schedule

There will be no kerbside collections on Monday 19 September. Collections due to take place on this date will be moved to an earlier date of Saturday 17 September. Kerbside collections provided by Bryson Recycling are available at www.brysonrecycling.org/households/kerbside-collections/

To report a missed bin collection email waste@antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk

BOOKS OF CONDOLENCE

The Books of Condolence will remain open until Tuesday 20 September at 5pm.

The current Books of Condolence will remain available at Antrim Castle Gardens (large Parterre Garden) Ballyclare War Memorial Park and Mossley Mill Civic Square until Sunday evening and the following arrangements have been made for Monday 19 and Tuesday 20 September.

· Monday 19 – The online Book of Condolence will remain available on the Councils website- www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk

· Tuesday 20 – Books of Condolence will reopen in Mossely Mill, Antrim Civic Centre and Ballyclare Town Hall until 5pm.

To keep up-to-date with Council tributes please follow the Council social pages @ANBorough.

All Council parks and open spaces will remain open on Monday 19 September.