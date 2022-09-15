Moment of Reflection service at Castle Gardens

ANTRIM and Newtownabbey Borough Council will join in a National Moment of Reflection on Sunday 18 September with candlelight services at Mossley Mill and Antrim Castle Gardens from 7.30pm.

Members of the public are invited to attend these services to mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and look back on her life and legacy. Both services will include a nationwide one-minute silence at 8pm.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross will lead the ceremony at Mossley Mill, while Deputy Mayor Councillor Leah Smyth will host the service at the Platinum Jubilee Garden in Antrim Castle Gardens.

Alderman Ross said: “I am pleased the Council are holding these services so we can all come together as a nation united in grief at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. We will never see her like again and we give thanks for her 70 years of devoted service.”