Community support continues to pour in for Antrim man facing cancer in Australia

SUPPORT is continuing to flood in for an Antrim man who is fighting for his life on the other side of the world.

In recent months, Mark James received the devastating news that he had prostate cancer.

His health insurer agreed to stump up $1,800 towards medical bills - nowhere near enough to cover the spiraling costs for treatment in Australia.

In desperation he set up a gofundme page to enlist support for the difficult days ahead.

“As some of you may have already heard, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer and at the moment I don’t have enough money to save my life and also keep a roof over my kids’ heads and food in their mouths,” said Mark, who turned 40 last month.

“I have already spent a few thousand so far to get to this stage.

“I’m self-employed so I will receive no sick pay and I don’t have life insurance.

“Never thought I would ever have to make one of these but, hey, this is where I’m at.

“Please if you can give me and my family support by donating and/or sharing this post.”

He also urged men to take steps to safeguard their own health.

“If you are over the age of 30 get your doctor to give you a PSA blood test every year. Don’t mess about waiting until you are over 40.

“Prostate cancer will affect one in five men in their life time. It’s a silent killer.”

Back in Antrim former friends were soon mobilising to help him in his darkest hour.

David Savage enlisted snooker ace Mark Allen and Rab Fee to organise a special fundraiser at Antrim Sports Club, holding a pool tournament in August.

The final match featured Mark Allen himself and his 14-year-old opponent Rhys!

“Mark grew up with a lot of fellas from the town. He’s well known and a great lad,” said David.

“His lovely mum Christine James lives up near the top of the town as well as his father.

“Mark has children Frank and Fin and he’s worried sick - as are all of us and his family.

“I think as you get older you start to realise how short this life is.

“It really doesn’t need to be shortened even further by cancer.

The Ballycraigy Sons of Ulster Band said ‘one of our own has fallen on hard times’.

“We’re appealing for the wider community to support him as we will be,” said a spokesman.

“Mark was a loyal and dedicated member of our band in years gone by before he emigrated to Perth.

“His brother Ricky is still a very much respected member of the band and his dad Taffy is also a former member, so as you can imagine this one is close to our hearts.”

There was also a fundraising quiz at Madden’s Bar in Antrim last week.

There were a number of spot prizes donated on the night, including a hamper from the Antrim branch of Tesco and £690 was raised by the event.

So far, $13,213 Australian dollars has been raised of $15,000 goal, according to the fundraising site.

In a recent update following an operation last month, Mark said: “Good news!

“The dissection of the prostate shows the tumour didn't reach the outside of my prostate - it was close - also the small material removed around the prostate showed no signs that it had spread to there.

“I still have to get blood tests in six weeks to confirm.”