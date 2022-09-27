Flowers fit for a King!

‘COMPLETELY surprised and feeling very honoured’ was how Dunsilly based cut flower grower Tony Blaney responded to a request to supply flowers to help adorn St Anne’s Cathedral for the service for the new Monarch last Tuesday.

Tony has been involved with flowers since he was ‘no height’ but it was only when he retired from his work with Northern Ireland Water, about eight years ago, that he began to grow and supply first class blooms for weddings and other occasions.

Just a day after Queen Elizabeth’s death, Susie Scott, the artisan arranger from Millisle, called Tony about the Royal event.

He was ‘overwhelmed’ but was more than willing to help out.

Susie’s choice to include seasonal flowers sourced locally from the Hillsborough Castle gardens and from local growers was in line with King Charles’ environmental credentials.

Her choice of red and purple colours to tie in with the choir stall lampshades in the cathedral and the late Queen’s riding colours was appropriate too.

No stranger to special events, Tony recalls a wedding in Powerscourt in County Wicklow, for which he supplied 200 Sweet William blooms to help decorate an enormous umbrella that was mounted over the top table!

Among the 35 weddings he provided for this year was one, held in Donegal, for a bride from South Korea and another for a bride from Saudi Arabia.

More locally, it was Tony’s Devon scented pinks that were used for Captain’s Day at Galgorm Golf Club.

Dahlias are Tony’s speciality - some would say he is fanatical about the magnificent ‘Café au Lait’ and ‘Carolina Moon’ varieties - but he also grows other flowers including gladioli, lilies and chrysanthemums.

This year’s experiment was with Zinnias, which have proved very successful, though the local bees have been ‘rather too keen’ on his sunflower crop this year.

Tony is, so far, the only male member of Antrim Floral Art Group.

On the very evening of the Queen’s death, some of his blooms were being admired in prize winning arrangements by members.

The news from Balmoral was just breaking as the first meeting of the session was starting and members reflected both on the very sad loss for the late Queen’s family and the momentous constitutional change that her death precipitated.

For all those present, the Queen had been a constant throughout their lives, someone they had admired and looked up to and someone whose life had been so closely associated with flowers.

Little did members know that Tony’s flowers would be on their way the next day to help greet King Charles when he made that historic visit to Northern Ireland.