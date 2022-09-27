Grief, trauma and anxiety - Antrim coach advises people on coping with how recent events have left them feeling

AN Antrim woman who helps people deal with stress in their lives has issued advice on how to cope with the feelings they may be experiencing following the death of the Queen.

Valerie Crozier-Nicholl is CEO and founder of Kaleidoscope and works as a Stress Reduction and Emotional wellbeing Coach.

She is a former Good Relations officer with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Councillor and decided to change her life after suffering a breakdown - which she describes as ‘a breakthrough’.

She has also overcome a number of health issues, including cancer and has developed her own programme, EMBRACE, and offers assistance like reiki, reflexology, aromatherapy, and neuro-linguistic programming - a psychological approach that enables people to understand where their patterns of behaviour have come from and how to re-programme their internal beliefs and language to create the outcome they desire.

Valerie said: “We are exposed to 24/7 rolling news events - in the last few years we have been constantly exposed to coverage of a global health pandemic, war in Ukraine, global warming and climate change and the natural disasters those things can contribute to and now a seismic change with the death of the Queen.

“Add to that, the pressures of school and social expectations and all sorts of sports and activities for young people, or the stress of work for adults and it is no wonder that the worries we are facing are manifesting themselves with physical symptoms.”

She said that the death of Her Majesty the Queen has left a lot of people sad and confused, even if they were not ardent Royalists - which has left some feeling very perplexed about a sudden rush of emotion.

“For many of us that became adult orphans we can sympathise and empathise with the four siblings that have lost both their parents within sixteen months of each other.” she said.

“The death of such a public figure and all the very public duties her family are having to perform so soon after her death is quite difficult to watch.

“For many of us that have experienced something similar, it was difficult to get out of bed, stop crying, let alone go out and undertake public duties.

“I know I found it hard to even talk to anyone other than my immediate family even cousins and friends.

“Whether you knew her or liked her the Queen was a constant in our lives and her death has shaken our belief in the consistency.

“Like the death of any parent, the loss of knowing that someone is in your corner and will always have your back can shake us to our core and leave us feeling disorientated.

“Some people may be feeling angry that the loss of their parents never received the attention we believe our parents deserve.

“I know I couldn’t quite comprehend that everyone else’s lives went on as normal when my father died, I thought the whole world should pause.

“It may seem unfair that the whole world feels like it is pausing for our Sovereign Lady but not for our individual parents.

“As someone said, the Queen was like another Granny or favourite Aunt to most of us and to a lot of us she was the only Monarch we have known.

“At a time of increasing stress and pressure due to the cost of living rises to lose a constant in our lives feels like an extra blow.

“But we will come through this, this too shall pass.

“It is ok to not be ok. To suddenly find yourself in tears for your own mother who may have died this year, 15 years ago or 25 years ago. Your feelings are appropriate to you and your life circumstances. Please do not judge yourself.

“Please do not suffer in silence. Reach out for help. Help may be a chat with a friend that will listen. Or you may need to contact one of the charities like Cruse or even a counsellor.

“What ever is going on for you right now, please be gentle with yourself.”

Valerie said that a lot of feelings of shame or embarrassment, which may be attached to feeling sadness at the death of someone we do not know, are not ‘ours’ but the worry of what other people might think of us.

Valerie said that she once feared she was having a heart attack and that she felt ‘silly’ when she realised it was a panic attack, but added: “There was no reason for me to feel silly - a heart attack and a panic attack are very similar.”

She also emphasised that it is very important to rest and take care of ourselves, particularly after stress or trauma.

“There is this idea that if we aren’t working or occupied constantly, that if we slow down and take care of ourselves, that we are somehow weak or unworthy.” she said.

“But being in a constant state of anxiety isn’t healthy and it makes us ill.

“We all need to take more care of ourselves.

“I have been there in that place, of feeling like ‘I can’t do it anymore’ and I want to help other people and let them know that there are very small, easy things that they can do to start changing their lives.

“I get a lot of clients who say that they cannot afford to open up, because if they fall apart, everything falls apart.

“We all have stories that we tell ourselves and the kind of assistance that I provide helps people to re-tell those stories.

“Some traumas and phobias, people cannot even remember where they started, their brain has just made a link between two previously unrelated things - like the advert for Roses chocolate.

“When I say ‘chocolates to say thank you’, you think of Roses, because of an advertising jingle - it’s an association which has been made in our brains.

“So with something like tapping, we take something that is trapped and is blocking the nervous system, and we work it out and figure out why it is stuck there and how we can release it and change things.

“So, instead ‘I can’t do this anymore’, we say ‘I choos not to do this anymore’ and give that person back their empowerment so that they are not the person doing everything for everyone else.

“Making a small change can be the start of something much bigger.”

Valerie said that some people may be put of seeking help from complimentary therapists because as she put it, it may seem a bit ‘woo-woo’.

“People are looking for a magic wand and are expecting GPs to fix issues that have been ongoing for months or even years.” she said.

Waiting lists

“Waiting lists for counselling are also through the roof.

“I want to let people know that even if people do need onward care and assistance, complimentary therapies can help get everyone in a better place physically and mentally, before they start that journey.

“A lot of people are looking for complex solutions to very simple problems which are biological.

“At the moment, GP’s appointments are ten minutes long, and you can only go with one issue.

“If you are stressed to the hilt and that is causing you all sorts of physical problems, a GP, who is already overwhelmed, is not going to be able to sit down and teach you how to breathe properly - and something as simple as that, can be the path to feeling a lot better and dealing with things in a more rational way.

“People think that we have evolved hugely from when we were hunter gatherers, but we haven’t - a lot of our reactions to everyday stresses and strains is part of a simple fight or flight response - cortisol and adrenaline was to help us cope when we were being chased by a predator or raiders had come over from the next settlement and stolen all our crops.

“When we are stressed and cortisol floods our body, we get sick as cortisol attacks our immune system.

“When we do not breathe properly, this can affect all parts of the body, the blood does not flow to our brains or digestive system properly.

“It is not normal to be in that state all the time. It might sound woo-woo but thousands of pieces of research have shown that things like meditation and other therapies can help improve physical and mental health - so why not give it a try?”