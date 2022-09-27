'Long recovery' ahead as conjoined twins are separated following gruelling surgery

AFTER months of delays due to covid and a gruelling surgery, conjoined twins from the borough have been separated.

Annabelle and Isabelle Bateson from Toome were born in March, joined from the chest to the pelvis, at London’s University College Hospital.

They have separate hearts and share a liver, bladder and bowel, have one leg each and had a shared fused leg.

The crucial operation to separate the girls was delayed because of the covid pandemic, with them having contracted the illness earlier this year after leaving hospital.

The separation surgery had originally been scheduled for the end of May but was put back due and later delayed again because of staff holidays over the summer months until September.

Parents Hannah and Dan, who attend Journey Church in Antrim, have spent months preparing for separation surgery for their ‘miracle’ babies.

Dan is well known as a fruit and veg salesman in the borough while Hannah worked in the NHS before having to quit work to care for her daughters.

Annabelle and Isabelle were conceived during the Batesons’ first cycle of fertility treatment - but the couple’s first scan revealed something was different about their pregnancy.

The couple were shocked to find out that they were expecting twins, but were advised that they should see a consultant immediately - as these much-longed for babies were to turn out to be conjoined, making them ‘one in 2.5 million’.

In an update last Tuesday, Dan and Hannah announced: “Annie and Issie have been separated.

“It was a very long day, their surgery lasted until the early hours of Tuesday morning but our wee girlies did so well.

“There is a long recovery in front of them and we expect there to be some bumps along the way but they are strong wee ladies and are being well cared for.

“We just want to say thank you, the love we have been shown has been completely overwhelming and the prayers that have been said for them have carried us through.

“The team that carried out the girls surgery are just amazing and we are very grateful.

“Please continue to pray for their recovery, for healing and for them to be as comfortable as possible.

“Thank you God for having your hand on our daughters.”

The couple had said previously: “The big day is nearly upon us.

“The reality of what is ahead of our wee family is definitely sinking in.

“Over the next couple of days Dan and I are going to hold our girls as close as possible, loads of cuddles.

“We won’t be able to hold them for so long afterwards and we plan on making the most of every moment between.

“I can’t tell you how completely overwhelmed we are by the love and support we have received.

“Please can I ask that you continue pray for our girls and for us to have the strength to care for them in the days, weeks and months ahead.”

Follow-up operations may be required ‘in the immediate days and weeks’ after the main one.

The twins may require ongoing support into their teenage years and after surgery, the girls will have one leg each and a prosthetic leg each.

Journey Church has helped the couple set up an online fundraising page, accessible via Facebook group Bateson Conjoined Twins, to help support the family as they travel to and from London.

Over £21,000 has been raised, with an initial £5,000 target.