Randalstown Reverend and Royal Superfan in London to pay his respects

A ROYAL superfan and Randaltown Church of Ireland Canon has been paying his respects to Her Majesty the Queen.

Derek Kerr, who is rector of Drummaul, Duneane and Ballyscullion, has been amassing a collection of more than 500 items of regal memorabilia over three decades, including a jug and some crockery dating back to Queen Victoria’s days.

He re-opened his exhibition in the days after Elizabeth II’s death and provided time and space for private prayer and reflection.

The rector also gives talks on his favourite subject.

Derek had seen the Queen and attended a number of Royal events over the years and went to Hillsborough to welcome the new King Charles III as well as going back to look at floral tributes.

He also travelled to London ahead of the State Funeral yesterday, straight from a service at Drummaul.

Reverend Kerr had already elected not to join the queue to see the Queen’s coffin lying in state, but as he arrived at Kings Cross/St Pancras, saw a sign advising people not to do so, to avoid disappointment.

Early on Monday morning, he made his way along the Mall and found a position outside the late Queen’s London residence.

“The barrier was opened and we’ve gotten to just opposite Buckingham Palace.” he said.

“The King and the other members of the Royal family and, more importantly, Her Majesty’s coffin will be very close.”

Speaking about his love of the Royal Family, he said: “We all knew that the Queen wasn’t going to live forever

“There will always be that incredible last photo of her taken two days before she died, standing in the Drawing Room at Balmoral and waiting to meet her new Prime Minister,” he said.

“She was 96 so it’s not tragic but it’s OK to be sad.

“She was our wonderful, lovely, friendly, hardworking inwardly and outwardly beautiful Queen.

“I have found myself welling up constantly as I listen to the many news reports and find it strange to hear references made to the King.

“We sang the new National Anthem at church on Sunday and that felt strange too but we’ll get used to it.

“I think King Charles will do a very good job but he has his own ideas and at the end of the day, he has to be his own man.”

Derek’s first Royal event was the Queen Mother’s 100th birthday in 2000, when he positioned himself between Clarence House and Buckingham Palace.

Two years later, Derek was a guest at a Garden Party in Loughry College in Cookstown to mark the Queen’s Golden Jubilee when he met the late monarch for the first time.

On this occasion he confessed that he was ‘a cheeky wee chappy’ and says he ‘naughtily broke the rules’ when he circumnavigated three bodyguards to walk up to the Queen, take her hand, bow and thank her for coming.

“It was lovely and thankfully I managed to live to tell the tale!” he added.

Derek was also in Windsor for the Queen’s 80th birthday in April 2006.

“I was standing holding a gift and she came over and took it from me. So on both occasions, this cheeky wee chap couldn’t behave himself or keep his gob shut but it worked in his favour!”

Derek was particularly inspired by the Queen’s special TV address as the coronavirus pandemic swept the nation.

“The older generation will remember her work during the Second World War but this was the big issue for our generation.” he said.

“It was one of those times when people were frightened and didn’t know what was going on and the Queen did what any leader does, she comforted us.”

To mark the 60th anniversary of the Queen’s reign in 2012, Derek hosted his royal exhibition at Drummaul Parish Church, with proceeds going to parish funds and the NSPCC.

Three years later, Derek again hosted an exhibition to celebrate Her Majesty becoming the UK’s longest reigning monarch. This raised £1,300 for Tabiro School in Uganda which Drummaul, Duneane and Ballyscullion had built through Fields of Life.

Ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last June, Derek put his collection on display again for charity.

Ten per cent of donations went to the Salvation Army in memory of the late Aurelia Kelly, who tragically died in a car crash almost a year ago.

After the exhibition, Derek headed to London to enjoy Trooping the Colour as part of the events for the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

About his trip to Hillsborough to see King Charles, he said: “I just enjoyed the privilege of helping to welcome the King and Queen to Northern Ireland.”

Reflecting on the happenings of the last ten days, he added: The love that is shared is both heart wrenching and uplifting at the same time.

“I’m so, so proud of this lady and that I was one of hers.

“I find myself welling up constantly as I listen to the reports and news items.

“Isn’t it lovely to see so many different folk show and pay respect.

“Such a comfort knowing how Her Majesty touched and was held by these folk.

“Thoughts and prayers with the King and Queen, and the rest of the Royal Family, as they share their mourning with us.

“Also spare a thought for the many staff Her Majesty had and got to know over the years.

“The grief of all is real even though some are closer in relationship.”