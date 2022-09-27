Stephen McCoy recalls 'special visitor' as he battled back from horrific injuries

THE sister of Toomebridge man Stephen McCoy, who was badly injured in the Kegworth air disaster in 1989, has recalled when The Queen visited him as he recovered in a London hospital.

Last year Stephen was been recognised by Her Majesty with a British Empire Medal, for his efforts in raising vital funds for local charities, alongside his devoted sister Yvonne and parents Rose and the late Idris.

Stephen was left brain damaged and a quadriplegic after the plane crash.

Yvonne gave up her job as a nursing auxiliary in an old people’s home to look after Stephen in a specially designed house funded by a £1.42m compensation award.

“He’s my hero.” she said in the past.

“He is so positive and so kind. And he loves being able to take part in efforts to raise money for other people.”

The citation that was read out singled out his fundraising for the sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes in France where he’s been a regular visitor, having been there over 20 times.

The money that he has helped raise has helped to send other people to the popular pilgrimage and prayer site and also pay for equipment for people with mobility issues.

The woman who nominated Stephen for his BEM was Randalstown pharmacist Sheelagh Hillan who is a Deputy Lieutenant for Antrim and who accompanied the McCoys to the investiture.

The £30,000 the former junior boxing champion has helped to raise has also boosted the coffers of Marie Curie and the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.

However he was unable to jet off to London last year to receive his BEM at Buckingham Palace because of the pandemic.

In October last year, Stephen received the British Empire Medal at a ceremony earlier this month from Lord Lieutenant for Antrim Mr David McCorkell.

“He was in floods of tears,” said Yvonne.

“He was so proud getting the British Empire Medal in those magnificent surroundings.

“And the Lord Lieutenant for Antrim Mr David McCorkell was lovely to him.

“It was a very special day for a very special man.

“They call Stephen the miracle man and that just about sums him up.

“We are so glad that he is still with us and he inspires us all every day with his courage and his spirit.”

Yvonne and Stephen finally got to travel to London in June rubbing shoulders with Prince William and wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.

William’s cousin Princess Beatrice and uncle Prince Edward and wife Sophie - the Earl and Countess of Wessex were also in attendance.

The annual Buckingham Palace garden parties, started in the 1860s by Queen Victoria, are a way of recognising and rewarding public service and see people from all walks of life enjoy high tea on the lawn to the sounds of a military band.

Every year, the Queen invited 30,000 people to attend the parties.

At each Garden Party, around 27,000 cups of tea, 20,000 sandwiches and 20,000 slices of cake are consumed.

Stephen was travelling back from a boxing competition in January 1989 when his British Midland flight from Heathrow to Belfast crashed into an embankment alongside the M1 motorway in Leicestershire close to East Midlands airport after encountering engine problems.

It transpired that after taking off from Heathrow and climbing to 28,000 feet, a blade suddenly detached from the left fan engine of the Boeing 737-400.

This disrupted the air conditioning and filled the flight deck with smoke.

The pilots believed that this indicated a fault in the right engine, since earlier models of the 737 ventilated the flight-deck from the right, and they were unaware that the 400 used a different system.

The crew mistakenly shut down the functioning engine, and pumped more fuel into the malfunctioning one, which burst into flames.

Of the 126 people aboard, 47 died and 74 sustained serious injuries.

Of the survivors, Stephen - who was a Light Featherweight boxing champion for County Antrim and Ulster at just 16 years of age - was the most seriously injured.

Both the Captain and First Officer survived but were seriously injured and were later dismissed following the criticisms of their actions - however Yvonne says she bears them no ill will and believes they were made ‘scapegoats’.

Stephen’s family was initially told to prepare for his funeral, but medics decided against turning off his life support after a nurse spotted his toe moving.

Stephen remained in a coma for six months, as his devoted family took it in turns to maintain a vigil at his bedside, both in England and then when he was transferred back to the Royal in Belfast.

Yvonne was determined to try to stimulate her brother, playing him his favourite music and bringing in items to arouse his senses.

“He was a punk rocker so it was the Undertones and the Ramones,” she laughed.

“I brought in eel oil for him to smell because he was into fishing and even textured stones and worms for him to feel.

“They’d have me thrown out for that now!

“Then out of the blue, he was able to respond to show me where his eyes and nose were by gesturing.”

In total, Stephen spent three years in hospital, transferring to the Waveney in Ballymena after coming out of the coma.

His left side is still paralysed, but the family have been experimenting with using a mechanical exo-skeleton to enable Stephen to walk with assistance.

“He had no speech at the start and used an alphabet board to communicate but he has speech now that we can understand.” said Yvonne.

“He has great patience and we know we’re lucky because you don’t know how the person is going to be after a head injury.

“We’ve truly got a wee saint.”

And it was during that long recuperation that he met with her Majesty.

Stephen was being treated at what is now the Royal Hospital for Neuro-disability in Putney, London, when on October 27 1989 Her Majesty called in to officially open the Brain Injury Unit.

Stephen keeps a picture of his meeting with the Monarch, with his Mum at his side in a special scrapbook of his most treasured memories, which Yvonne shared on social media this week.

Stephen captioned the picture, which shows the Queen speaking to doctors and nurses while he shows off a puzzle on a desk: “A Special Day.

“I was a patient at the Royal Hospital Home in Putney.

“One day a special visitor came to the hospital. It was The Queen.

“Mammy and I had a good time, the Queen spoke to us.”

A spokesperson for the pioneering hospital said: “We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty had a long history with the RHN since she became our Royal Patron.

“Her Majesty visited the hospital on several occasions, opening Chatsworth Wing, Drapers Wing and the UK’s first dedicated Brain Injury Unit on Clifden and Devonshire wards. The Queen remains a great example of leadership and inspiration in our organisation.”