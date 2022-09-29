Randalstown goldsmiths exhibit in London and Edinburgh after Royal seal of approval

A PAIR of goldsmiths from Randalstown who made a piece for the Princess Royal to mark her visit to Antrim are preparing to exhibit their work at high-profile showcases in London and Edinburgh.

Cameron and Breen - otherwise known as Martin Cameron and Laura Breen - both studied jewellery and silversmithing at the University of Ulster Belfast.

In 2018 they became a contemporary goldsmithing collaboration between two friends, combining ideas, skills and techniques.

They make all of their jewellery by hand, using traditional goldsmithing techniques and hand engraving.

They specialise in bespoke engagement rings and wedding bands, one of a kind statement pieces and offer a very popular re-modelling service.

This involves melting down customers’ heirloom gold and reusing their gemstones to create a new contemporary piece of jewellery.

The said: “Our jewellery is influenced by the unique landscape of Northern Ireland which is scattered with ancient ruins and curious rock carvings.

“Our studio is just outside the walls of Shanes Castle Estate in Randalstown which is a great source of inspiration for us.

“All of our jewellery is made from recycled gold and silver, we use colourful gemstones including earthy emeralds and fiery mandarin garnets influenced by the colour palette of local moorlands and flora are held in heavy beaten gold.

A combination of Laura’s self-taught wax carving skills and Martin’s professional stone setting talents, leads each piece of jewellery to pass through each of their hands several times before it is finished, creating an intriguing and beguiling collection of jewellery, which holds a unique amalgamation of contemporary ideas and traditional skills to adorn the body.

Since 2018 the pair has won awards from the Worshipful Company Of Goldsmiths London and in 2021 they were honoured to have been asked to present our handmade ‘Ancient Treasure’ brooch to HRH Princess Anne on her visit to Antrim Castle gardens on behalf of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Back in July 2021, Craft NI said:

“We were delighted to hear that Cameron & Breen’s beautiful ‘Ancient Treasure’ Brooch, which was also part of the PINNED exhibition last year, curated by the Association of Contemporary Jewellers NI in Craft NI Gallery, was presented to Princess Anne during her visit to Antrim Castle Gardens beginning of July.

“The brooch, inspired by Antrim Castle Tower, was designed and handcrafted using traditional goldsmithing techniques such as hand carving, hand engraving and stone setting.

“With patterns inspired by early Celtic stone carving, three dimensional layers of gold and silver, a rich centre garnet and clever touches like the removable pin - a feature inspired by the Tara Brooch - it was definitely a fitting gift for the occasion – a contemporary piece that celebrates traditional craftsmanship and history.”

Now Cameron and Breen are delighted to be selected as one of nine ‘exceptional emerging makers’ by the Goldsmiths Centre London, SHINE 2022 programme.

SHINE celebrates up and coming UK designer makers and presents new collections hand-picked for their talent and skill.

Anyone who wishes to attend Goldsmiths Centre London for the opening of SHINE 2022 a special preview on September 21 from 5pm to 8pm can meet Laura and Martin and see and try on original designs.

A carefully selected collection of eleven pieces of their jewellery will be on display in the Goldsmiths centre until December 22 2022.

Tickets for the preview night are free and available from www.cameronandbreen.com.

Meanwhile, they will also be exhibiting at this year’s Elements festival which brings together forty-six of the UK’s finest jewellers and silversmiths for a selling fair, exhibition and series of events at the stunning showroom of Lyon & Turnbull in Edinburgh.

They said: “We will be there in person alongside a collection of new and one of a kind handmade gold and silver jewellery from October 28-30.”

Tickets are available to buy from www.cameronandbreen.com.

Cameron and Breen also take part in Craft NI’s annual 'Buy NI Craft' campaign.