From 'traffic and the Troubles' to a tourism hotspot - hopes are high that new marina plan will make Toome a watersports Mecca

PLANS have been unveiled for a marina project in Toome which could represent an investment of up to £12m.

Outline planning permission is being sought for the ambitious project, which supporters say will transform the fortunes of the town.

An application has been lodged regarding land between Roguery Road and the River Bann north of Main Street Toome.

The plans describe a ‘site for new waterfront shared community space’ with a new marina and recreational water sports facility, events space, glamping pods and fishing facilities, all with supporting amenity infrastructure.

A supporting letter from Una Johnston from Toome community group TIDAL, which has proposed the scheme, said that the organisation is seeking outline planning permission until funding is secured and that the site will be used to extend and improve outdoor activities,

“At present, our canoe and kayaking club which is accessed at The Lock Keepers Cottage, is over-subscribed.” she said.

“Many people across the Borough use this site also.

“We bought this land over 20 years ago recognising the potential for water and outdoor activities in the area for the community but only now have had the opportunity to apply for funding to fulfil this dream.”

We caught up with Una this week, when she admitted that the marina is ‘her retirement project’.

“This is the last thing - I will put my feet up after this!

“Back when we started out, there was no playpark, there was no community building, we had other priorities.

“Now Toome is thriving and we have brilliant amenities and we can now build on what has been achieved and take things to the next level.”

Toomebridge Industrial Development Amenities and Leisure - or TIDAL - was born on a bit of boggy land purchased from the church.

On this was built Toome House, which now incorporates a health centre, pharmacy, dental clinic, wellness centre, beautician and a pre-school, as well as community space which can be used for all kinds of events and is open to all creeds and cultures.

Citizens advice facilities, counselling, mediation and other services are all available at the centre - which can also be used for classes and parties - being central, with easy access and free parking.

In recent years, TIDAL has taken charge of the historic Toome Fair event over Easter, helping to revitalise and reinvigorate the ancient tradition for a new audience and attracting visitors from all over Northern Ireland.

TIDAL also helped develop the walkway along Toome Canal, picking up a Green Flag award for their efforts and helping the area receive international fame as a filming location for the smash hit HBO series, Game of Thrones.

Huge success

The Lock Keeper’s Cottage cafe and museum project along the canal was another hugely successful scheme - being nominated for many awards - and is now being extended, such is the demand.

Growing up as the eldest of four children on Main Street in Toome and serving behind the counter of the family’s grocery shop as soon as she was old enough, community work was never anything out of the ordinary for Una.

Her father was a painter and her mother was one of the first people in Toome to have a driving licence.

Una’s uncle Gerry was a deliveryman for the shop and her grandmother lived out the back, often making tea, soup and soda bread on her kitchen stove for customers as they waited.

Speaking to the Antrim Guardian back in 2019, as she reflected on her years in community work, Una said: “Everyone knew everyone and everyone helped each other and that has never really changed over the years.”

Toome, she said, was fun, safe and a caring community, but the Troubles arrived with a bang.

“The Troubles and traffic have always been the two worst things to have happened here,” she reflects.

In August 1971, internment struck, leading to mass protests and a sharp increase in violence.

In the first wave of raids across Northern Ireland, 342 people were arrested.

Amid the violence, about 7,000 people fled or were forced out of their homes.

“The thing was that Toome was used because of location, there were a lot of bombs left to try and paralyse the whole country, but people associated it with the residents, and it was nothing to do with the people here - it was a poor reflection on the place.” she said.

“You would go into a panic when a strange car was seen, everybody rang a neighbour and asked if we knew who this vehicle or that belonged to, we all tried to look out for each other.”

Toome changed immeasurably with the completion of the first bypass around the town.

Slap bang between Derry and Belfast, at one time the village was choked with 22,000 cars each day.

“I moved down to the loughshore and if I forgot something for the dinner, that was it, we went without,” said Una.

“If you went back into Toome, you’d be sitting in traffic for three quarters of an hour.

“And it wasn’t as if it helped trade as no one wanted to leave the flow of traffic.

“People just wanted to avoid the whole place.

“Having said all of that, the businesses never suffered because of the Troubles or the traffic, and I think that is down to community support.”

Una’s first experience of voluntary work was accompanying disabled children on a trip to Lourdes, aged 11.

As a young mum, necessity drove her towards trying to make improvements in her home village.

“For me, the church and community were the same thing and I was always very conscious about the lack of services in Toome.” she said

“There was no play park, there was no doctors’ surgery, the nearest was in Randalstown.

“All of a sudden I was sat in a room with a bunch of men, trying to get things done.

“By this time I had two young children and was the only woman in the group.

“The church had a piece of land out the back, it was just a marsh covered in moss - but we had a vision.

“I never took no for an answer.

“I remember one of the first funding meetings and we put our case across and the man listened politely and said that we didn’t meet the criteria and left.

“So there I was with all these men again, saying ‘bleep this, bleep that’!

“And from then on, I decided that ‘no’ wasn’t an option, it never sat well with us.

“The way I look at it, my first child had no play park to play in, but I wanted to make sure there was one for future generations.”

“Now he has children of his own who can enjoy that park.”

Next on Una’s list is a making sure that her grandkids can avail of even better facilities!

Speaking to the Antrim Guardian last week, Una said: “The place has changed so much, the local estate agents will tell you that Toome is the easiest place to sell a house.

“People really want to live here.

“As well as so many amenities, schools and churches being within walking distance, we have great access to all areas of Northern Ireland through the new road, plus the airports and hospitals.

“This was always a dream of ours and why we purchased 13 acres of Lord O’Neill’s estate beside the hotel.

“We are on the shores of Lough Neagh, which is a huge asset, yet access to that asset has traditionally been limited.

“We want to change that.”

Una said that the benefits of the project are multifaceted.

“We know that Ballyronan, Newferry, Portglenone, Antrim are all at capacity, so there is room for this.

“At the Lock Keepers Cottage the canoe club has a container that is full to the brim.

“The demand for access to the water and water sports is huge.

“Add to that the supporting industries - boat building and repair, apprenticeships - as well as tourism and inwards spending and short breaks - abd the potential is huge.

“We see a lot of co-operation working with other agencies and locations.

“The accommodation will be glamping - we are not aiming to compete with local hotels and B&Bs, but to complement what is already here.

“We need to work together to maximise the experience for visitors and tourists alike.”

Una said that the covid pandemic had been a blessing in disguise for the local area.

“We had 300-400 people a day walking along that canal and we had so many people saying ‘we never knew this was here’.

“And many of them have continued to come.

“People having to stay at home made them appreciate what was on their own doorsteps.

“Being unable to travel meant that instead of jumping on a plane to Tenerife, they were having to explore their own surroundings and found that they really enjoyed it.

“Indeed, with the rising costs of food, energy and fuel, many more people will be realising the benefits of staycations and holidaying at home.”

Una added that physical and mental health was also a massive factor.

“There is a huge demand for open water swimming venues, then there is canoeing, SUP boarding, sailing and everthing in between.

“We know for a fact a lot of people enter the water at Toome because Antrim is too busy.

“So it’s just yet another win-win for all concerned.

“We are also very conscious of our proximity to the eel fishery and any ecological concerns will be dealt with robustly - my husband is a fisherman and our kids were brought up on the water so we know very well to respect our environment and everything that the Lough provides to this area in terms of livelihoods.”

Una added: “It is so wonderful to see people getting joy out of our area and we just want to share that joy.

“We don’t want fences or keypads or borders, we want this to be a space for all.

“Toome is at the very edge of the new borough of Antrim and Newtownabbey, we want to act as a sort of gateway to the area and all it has to offer.”

On that note, she had a word of advice for local elected representatives.

“We are hoping that this project will be fully funded, and we are just waiting for word, but as a general note, I would invite any councillor or MLA to come here and look at Toome and what is available here and what the potential is.

“People who have never been here are in the position of sitting and voting on what happens for us and so many people have said ‘I never knew any of this was here’.

“I would encourage all councillors from all wards to visit every area of this borough and better understand what impact their decisions will have.