Airport-based firm PING gets council funding boost

MAYOR of Antrim and Newtownabbey Stephen Ross has paid a visit to aircraft and cargo handling company PING Group Ltd, which is receiving support from the Council’s Logistics Fund.

The independently-owned business was set up July 2016 with its head office at Belfast International Airport, specialising in offering bespoke handling solutions to its customers.

The firm, which employs around 55 people, is currently receiving targeted financial support of just over £17,000 through the Council’s Logistics Fund to upskill staff, with the aim to create 12 new full time jobs.

The Logistics Fund was set up to help address the current labour market shortages in the transport and logistics sector by helping to upskill both new and existing employees.

Alderman Ross said: “The team at PING Group are clearly passionate about offering an excellent customer experience and are determined to continue to expand their range of services.

“The support provided through the Council’s Logistics Fund will help the business continue to grow and develop, while still retaining its core focus on ground and warehouse handling.”

Jonny McKinney, Managing Director of PING Group said the Logistics Fund presented an opportunity for the firm to invest in staff development and bolster its driver and warehouse operations numbers, creating new jobs for the area.

He added: “The timing could not have been better as we start to see growth post-pandemic.

“This is hugely beneficial to us and to the local economy and we look forward to growing and developing as a result.”

PING Handling Ltd was incorporated in July 2016 at Belfast international airport.

The management team has accumulated over 50 years collective experience in the industry.