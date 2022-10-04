First glimpse inside as £10m Dobbie's store takes shape

ANTRIM Town Councillor Jim Montgomery has been given an exclusive sneak peak of the new Dobbies store at The Junction during a site visit last weekend.

Major alterations are underway at the factory outlet centre to accommodate the new premises, with associated restaurant/cafe, food hall, soft play area, and in-store concessions areas, including core gardening, cook shop, pet and bird care, gifting and seasonal products.

The development, part of an overall revamp of the site, includes the demolition of units 9-16 and 38-41 at The Junction to facilitate new polytunnels and an external garden furniture and plant sales area and covering over of the existing external concourse area to provide a new Atrium Mall.

It is a huge undertaking, but Councillor Montgomery reckons it will be £10 million well spent.

“I was pleased to be able to see around the Dobbies site at The Junction and how well they are progressing with the development,” he said last night.

“Seeing what changes are happening and what particular units within it will function clearly shows the advance in retail that we are getting with the new store opening next year.

“The fact that Dobbies is building their biggest UK store in Antrim is a huge boost to the Antrim and the Northern Ireland economy and will provide a lot of choice and quality for people.”

The development is one of the largest retail lettings in the UK and Ireland in recent years.

The £10m project at The Junction, the Lotus property-owned retail and leisure park, will be Dobbies’ second venture in Northern Ireland - but by far the biggest.

The store is expected to attract a footfall of around one million visitors per annum, creating 110 new full and part-time jobs, making it one of the largest employers at The Junction and within Antrim town.

Alastair Coulson, Managing Director at Lotus Property, said he was easgerly anticipating the opening of the flagship store.

“Not only is it fantastic news for The Junction and the local economy but also a signal that Northern Ireland is open for business,” he said.

“It is fast becoming one of the UK’s most promising retail environments, especially with regards edge of town shopping and leisure.”

Lotus Property was advised by Johnstone Property Consultants.

Mark Johnstone, Managing Director said: “This is a hugely significant retail letting in Northern Ireland to what will be one of the largest Dobbies Garden Centres in its portfolio.

“The scale of the store will allow Dobbies to deliver a tremendous customer experience, which is anticipated to bring up to one million customers per year.

“The scale of the signing is testament to the importance of physical retail stores and the continued strength of edge of town retail schemes.”

Graeme Jenkins, CEO at Dobbies said shoppers are in for a treat.

“We’re delighted to have been given the green light to move ahead with our plans to open our store at The Junction, building on the success of our established Lisburn garden centre,” he said.

“Its prime position off the M2, just north of Belfast City Centre and towards the popular Antrim coast, will allow us to bring the Dobbies’ experience to a new area within Northern Ireland.”

Chief Executive of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Jacqui Dixon, recently told the Guardian that the ‘complete package of support’ which the Council provides to investors is bringing substantial rewards to the borough.

“The support we are providing to investors, together with the efficient performance of our Planning Service is the reason why this Council is set to attract over £1 billion of investment to Antrim and Newtownabbey economy in the next few two to three years.

“As a result of this, we are on track to achieve our target to create over 2,000 new jobs by 2025.”

Dobbies was founded in 1865 as Dobbie & Co and has grown and expanded in recent years to become the UK’s leading garden centre retailer. There are currently 74 Dobbies stores throughout the UK, but this will be just the second in Northern Ireland.

Jim Montgomery of the UUP added: “This exciting new business development is a big part of the great redevelopment of The Junction being delivered by The Lotus Group which has seen big name retailers opening recently in the area.

“This is a huge vote of confidence in Antrim, which is well and truly on the up and clearly an attractive place for businesses to invest in. Hopefully the positive growth in Antrim attracts even more retail and leisure to our area.”