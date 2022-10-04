'It's Antrim Dog Park - not Antrim dog poo park'

AN irate Antrim animal lover has been kicking up a stink about the condition of the town’s Dog Park.

Alliance Councillor Neil Kelly has told the Guardian that he has been ‘angered by lack of respect’ shown by some pet owners in recent days.

“I am fed up lifting dog poo in the dog park,” he fumed.

“I have an Irish Setter called Murphy who enjoys off lead time in the park but it seems some people think it is Antrim Dog Toilet rather than Antrim Dog Park!

“I have no problem lifting up after my own dog but I nor council staff should have to lift up after others who have a total disregard and lack of respect for those using this great facility.

“This needs to stop and is putting others off using the park.

“Why should I have to ensure the place is clear of poo before letting Murphy off for a run?

“The vast majority of dog owners adhere to the rules and ensure they clean up after their pets while a minority spoil it for the rest of us.

“I have been speaking to our enforcement team and asked them to give the park a bit more attention so those responsible can be caught and face a fine.

“There are plenty of signs up and plenty of bins available as well as free dog bags at council facilities so there is no excuse whatsoever for this to continue.

“I would ask that if people see anyone not lifting up after their dog at the dog park and indeed anywhere in the Borough to report it to our enforcement team.”

The Alliance rep’s observations have been echoed on social media.

“As usual some people won’t lift up after their dogs,” said one.

“No one should have to clean up after other people’s dogs.

“If you are using the park please show a bit of respect to others and lift up your dog’s mess!”

Antrim man Michael Cameron added that it was not just a problem at the Dog Park.

“Same at Round Tower - getting worse by the day and it’s the same people every time,” he said.

The Dog Park - which features two separate areas for large and small dogs - was opened in 2019 between Antrim Castle Gardens and the Antrim Forum stadium, close to the Deerpark Bridge and has proved hugely popular.

In May of that year, it was revealed that after years of lobbying by members of the dog walking fraternity, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council had finally agreed to open a park for their four-legged friends.

Dog parks, where animals can move around and interact with one another off leash, in a secure area and under supervision, are hugely popular in other countries, particularly the USA.

As well as providing socialisation opportunities for well-behaved pets, they also allow for the exercising of dogs which normally have to stay on the lead due to lack of recall or other issues.

Among the campaigners for the facility have included Mick Black and Deirdre Doherty.

Deirdre hit the headlines in 2006 when her pet Labrador died trying to protect her family from another dog.

Cole survived the attack in which his father, Troy, died

Deirdre and her family escaped with only minor injuries after an horrific attack by a pitbull-type dog in Randalstown Forest Park.

The large dog attacked the couple as they took a stroll with their two children and an exchange student.

The large dog continued to fight with Troy until police arrived and shot the dog.

More recently, there had also been increasing reports and complaints of members of the public and walkers of small dogs being bothered by off-lead dogs at Castle Gardens.

Council by-laws indicate that all dogs should be on a lead and under control at the popular beauty spot and it is hoped that the new area will mean that dog owners no longer feel the need to let their dogs off the lead in shared areas of the park.

A consultation document and questionnaire about a proposed dog park went out to residents of Antrim in 2018 and the project was given the green light after receiving overwhelming public support.

There is a similar facility in the Newtownabbey end of the borough.